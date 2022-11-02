Some qualifying offer decisions are no brainers. If Xander Bogaerts opts out of his contract as expected the Red Sox will extend him one without a second thought, which he’ll decline because he’s in line to make way more money on the open market.
The Red Sox also wouldn’t extend a qualifying offer to a player like Matt Strahm, who has only made about $7.5 million in his whole career and would jump at the opportunity to make nearly $20 million in one season. Strahm’s a perfectly fine pitcher, but paying that kind of money to any middle reliever would be roster malpractice.
Ultimately clubs have to decide if a player is valuable enough that they’re worth overpaying to keep around, and sometimes the decision isn’t so cut and dry.
The Red Sox reportedly won’t extend a qualifying offer to J.D. Martinez, whose time in Boston is likely over after a highly successful five-year run, which leaves two other potential candidates, starting pitchers Michael Wacha and Nathan Eovaldi. Both are quality players who have proven they can thrive in Boston, but they also have real durability concerns, which is a problem for a club that saw nearly its entire starting rotation go down due to injury for much of the second half.
Should the Red Sox extend them qualifying offers, and would they accept if they did?
For Wacha you could argue the qualifying offer makes sense for both sides. Though he did miss approximately nine starts over two stints on the injured list, Wacha was excellent whenever he was available and was far and away Boston’s best pitcher in 2022. Wacha finished the season 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA a 3.3 wins above replacement over 127.1 innings, and while $19.65 million might be a tad steep, it’s not an unreasonable investment for the Red Sox, especially if only for one year.
Wacha might have good reason to accept as well. Though he’s enjoyed a successful 10-year run in the majors, Wacha still hasn’t really had a chance to cash in. Entering this offseason he’s made roughly $29.7 million in career earnings according to Spotrac, so adding nearly $20 million more in one year would have obvious appeal.
He could also pursue a moderate multi-year deal as well, but given his injury history and the fact that his new team would have to forfeit a draft pick, it’s unlikely he’d make anywhere near as much on an annual basis. Considering that he’s still only 31, it might make sense for Wacha to take the bigger one-year deal, bet on himself and prove he can get through a full season healthy. Then when he hits free agency again at age 32 he’d still be in position to land that big long-term deal and set himself up for the rest of his career.
Eovaldi is in a different place. He’s made a lot more money in his career then Wacha — approximately $72.4 million — and has already played out a four-year deal that averaged $16 million per year. He’ll also be 33 when next season begins, and given his extensive injury history he’s at a point in his career where maximizing his career earnings might be a higher priority than maximizing whatever he makes in 2023.
That actually might make extending Eovaldi a qualifying offer more appealing from the Red Sox perspective. If it’s likely he’ll decline then the club could pick up an extra draft pick, and even if he accepted he’d only be getting a raise of about $3.6 million for one year.
The trouble is if the Red Sox extend qualifying offers to both players and they both accept, they’ll wind up paying nearly twice as much to keep together the heart of a last-place club’s starting rotation. The Red Sox can and should try to aim higher, which is why it feels like the most likely scenario is the club picking one or the other, seeing if they’ll bite on the qualifying offer and then diving into the free agent market once things open up five days after the World Series.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.