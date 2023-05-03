NORTH ANDOVER — In the early goings of the 2022 season, Dominic Pefine was struggling a bit as a young pitcher on the North Andover High varsity baseball team. The sophomore knew he had a lot of potential, but was puzzled by why he was off to such a slow start.
He asked head coach Todd Dulin what he could do to improve his game.
“I joked with him saying, ‘Go down to JV and pitch a shutout (against Central Catholic).’ and he did,” Dulin said with a laugh. “Dom dominated that game. Then he came back up to the varsity, got the start against Tewksbury and gave up one run over six innings (earning his first varsity win).”
Pefine stayed with the big club for the rest of the season and finished 4-0. His wins included a three-hit shutout in the team’s 1-0 win over Methuen, which clinched the MVC Large School title. The Scarlet Knights went on to finish 13-7 in the regular season and qualified for the Division 1 state tournament, losing to Durfee in the first round.
Pefine, now a junior, knew he had to take his game to another level. Over the winter months, he added about 20 pounds of muscle and now stands on the hill at 6-feet-1 inches and 170 pounds. That extra bulk immediately drew him to a handful of different collegiate programs. Back on April 14 and April 20, coaches from the University of Maine came to scout Pefine when he toed the rubber against Dracut and BC High. They apparently really liked what they saw.
A few days after six strong innings against BC High, Pefine was offered a scholarship — which he immediately accepted — to pitch for the D1 Maine program starting in the fall of 2024.
“I don’t think he understood (at that time) the work that you need to put in before a season and it took him a little bit to get going (last year),” said Dulin.
Pefine did get going in the middle of last year’s season and hasn’t stopped. Already this season, he is 2-1 with wins over Arlington and Dracut. The southpaw throws a two-seam fastball that is clocked between 80-84 miles per hour, and also has a lot of movement to it. He mixes in a combination of slider/curve, which Dulin said he needs to tighten up. Pefine’s third pitch, a change-up, also moves quite a bit, but needs to be thrown more.
“Dom worked really hard between last year and this year, put on about 20 pounds and he still has a lot of room (to grow) on his frame. I think that’s what UMaine really likes with his future,” Dulin said. “They saw him throw a shutout against Dracut and he just pounded strikes. We all believe that once Dom adds even more to his frame, he’ll get more velocity on his fastball (and be even better).”
Like most kids, Pefine was introduced to baseball at a young age by his father, also named Dominick, who was a catcher growing up in Somerville. Young Dom continued to play throughout his childhood, which included the family moving to Florida while he was in the eighth grade before coming back to town before entering the high school.
As a freshman, Pefine practiced with the varsity but played on the JV team and was first introduced to the Knights program, in particular pitching coach Dave Blank. For the past 14 years, Blank has worked magic with countless number of pitchers, who have gone on to very successful collegiate careers.
“We have really good coaches who really know how to develop players,” said Pefine, who has two sisters — Paige, a former NA soccer player, and Riley, who is currently on the swim team. “Coach Blank has helped me a lot. He keeps telling me to stay within my mechanics. Sometimes I end up flying open and that’s when I’ll become a little wild. Whenever I do that, he’ll remind to stay closed and that way I can keep attacking the zone.”
Besides his ability to throw strikes, Dulin said that another big attraction for the UMaine coaches is Dom’s character on and off the mound. He was named a captain on this year’s team.
“The first thing every college asks me is, ‘What kind of a kid is he’? and (I told them that) Dom is an awesome kid,” said Dulin. “The teachers in the school like him and everyone here loves him. He’s a genuinely nice kid. On the mound, he’s a ferocious competitor who hates to lose. He just battles and he constantly wants the ball.”
For Pefine, accepting the scholarship offer certainly doesn’t mean his work is done.
“I made huge strides last year (with the extra weight). I want to keep working at it and hopefully add another ten to fifteen pounds and that’s my goal,” he said. “Ever since I was little and first played baseball, I fell in love with it. It’s always been my dream to play for a Division 1 college program and it’s exciting (to have that opportunity).”
