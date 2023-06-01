As a league, the Merrimack Valley Conference has to be just a little bit hungry as the MIAA announced the Division 1 state tourney pairings on Wednesday.
The MVC prides itself on its baseball, and on a statewide level, it’s been a bit of a drought.
You have to go back to North Andover’s stirring “Super Eight” championship in 2019 for an impactful — statewide — performance by an MVC baseball squad.
Central Catholic moved to the state quarters a year ago. As tough as the Division 1 tourney is, that’s nice. But as the Raiders await their first foe (either Worcester Doherty or Attleboro), and Andover and Methuen prepare to collide, it’s clear the big prize is the only one that really matters right now.
“We’ve joked about it for years now. We’re ‘banner chasing,’ and it’s been an ongoing goal,” said Raider senior Frankie Melendez. “I remember going into our freshmen year, Tyler Normandie and I talked about it when we decided to go to Central. It’s been on all the seniors’ minds since.”
Powering through the 19-3 campaign and drawing the No. 4 seed overall, Central has plenty of reason for optimism. Coach John Sexton hunted as tough a level of competition as he could find in the non-league games.
And there is pride in the MVC, not just from the three local entrants either.
Chelmsford High, the No. 13 seed behind No. 12 Andover, can run arms out the hill that can match any team statewide.
“We believe the league is strong this year, and that it’s gotten us prepared for what is about to take place,” said Melendez. “To be honest I believe the MVC is a little underrated.”
The Andover opener against No. 21 Methuen might be the best game in the round of 32.
“We’re ready to go, prepared for it, and we’re hungry,” said Andover co-captain Braeden Archambault. “Every league game is just a little different in the MVC. It’s super competitive. So every game is just a little more difficult, and that’s what we’re expecting from Methuen.”
Archambault says he’s not really worried about how the rest of the MVC fares as things unfold this month. He’s focused on a Golden Warrior resurgence and potentially a long run.
“The success of our team is really all that matters to us right now,” he said.
Methuen could potentially be the most live underdog in the D-1 field of 42 teams. After a 1-7 start, the Rangers rampaged to the tune of 10 wins in the last 12.
“We’re extremely confident. We’ve really come together and found a groove,” said Ranger senior ace Matt Pappalardo, who was recently named one of 10 potential candidates for Massachusetts Player of the Year by the New England Baseball Journal. “We were very upset starting 1-7 and just tried to improve every day.”
A Ranger tourney run would go a long way in legitimizing the depth of the conference for sure.
“I think we’re one of the most competitive conferences in all of Massachusetts,” said Pappalardo. “There’s a ton of good talent and good teams in the MVC.”
Common sense would say that Central, with its Stonehill-bound trio of Melendez, Nathan Kearney and junior Josh Florence, could be the club.
“I think we’re more than ready,” said Melendez. “These guys have a lot of grit.”
