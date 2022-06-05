AGE: 18
SCHOOL: Lawrence High's Abbott Academy
FAMILY: Dad, Esteban Alvarez; mom, Vicky; brother, Elian; sister, Estefania)
COLLEGE: I will be attending Stanford University next year to study Aerospace Engineering.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A H.S. STUDENT: I believe the biggest misconception about being a high school student is that it’s just a daily routine but it’s more than that. It’s an experience, a balance of life that you learn how to manage your time. You learn how to adjust to obstacles and you finally start to realize about world wide problems.
BEST ADVICE FOR INCOMING FRESHMEN: Focus on planning out what you want to do after high school. It can either be college or a full-time job. As long as you have a plan it will help you set up your future.
KEY TO BALANCE OF A STUDENT-ATHLETE: Being a successful student-athlete, at times, can be very difficult. Yet it’s about understanding how athletics can’t always dominate your whole life. You have to learn being a student-athlete is blocking your home, school and sports life. Being a student-athlete in a way teaches you how real life is going to be. That is because there will be many obstacles in your way and you have to learn how to not freak out, but instead to learn how to manage the problems that will come to you in life. Life will not be an easy winding path that will show you success right away. There will be twists and turns everywhere you go, and at the end of the day you can’t lose yourself in trying to find what you want do in the future.
WHAT SUCCESS MEANS TO ME: Success is when you achieve those small, personal gains that slowly build up to the big goals you want to accomplish. It’s all about hustling and working as hard as possible to simply get better every is for day of your life.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: When I first broke ten minutes in the 2-mile. It was such an incredible experience as I drove all the way to Rhode Island to run the Ocean State Invitational. It was such a good experience because I finally was able to scratch off a goal I was working hard for. I was enlightened, but still hungry for success.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Any charity used for helping homeless young little kids. These kids need a future and by helping them get a step closer to there goals where helping the next get nation of society maintain the balance and order the planet needs.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: The best advice I got was from my distance coach, Coach Jamieson. He told me that sometimes when a breakthrough doesn’t happen it’s because you’re given yourself in too much and putting pressure on yourself so much you forget why you do things and why you enjoy doing those things and at the end of the day you lose you’re true self and you’re whole identity. His advice was so helpful because it helped me realized what I was doing wrong and what I needed to do to finally get over the funk I was in.
MY HERO IS ...: My father. He has given me so many life lessons I value today and has taught me the pathway I need to take to be successful.
IN 10 YEARS ...: I hope to finally become an Aerospace Engineer working for our NASA Space Program. I also hope to still be running and training to run new personal bests.
NOTABLE HONORS:
Best Athlete Scholar Award
Determination Award
Cross Country MVP Award
Coach’s Award (3 times)
High Honor Roll every report card
"All A’s" award
NOTABLE CHARITY WORK: 60 hours of volunteer work helping out feeding to the poor in Cor Unum Meal Center in Lawrence.
Estimated G.P.A: 4.48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.