LAWRENCE — Ezequiel Alvarez has copped more student-athlete honors than any Lawrence High student has since the turn of the century.
While he did a lot of damage on the roads (cross-country) and track (one-mile and two-mile), it was his work in the classroom, at Lawrence High’s prestigious Abbott School, that set him apart from others.
And served him well. Very well.
In fact, he made some history in his senior year, beyond the fact that he will be attending Stanford University on an academic scholarship in the fall, where he will also run the track.
He is the 2021-22 Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete Award winner, the first by a Lawrence High student.
The annual award is sponsored by MINCO Corp. and its president Lou Minicucci.
Always a great student, according to his mom, everything changed, he said, in a sixth-grade science class at the Lawrence Family Development Charter School.
“We were studying space and exploration. I was inspired,” said Ezequiel. “I knew then it was something I wanted to study some day. I’m in awe of space, the galaxies and the fact we are one planet among millions.”
In April, the straight-A student was accepted into Stanford University’s Aerospace curriculum.
Minicucci, who gave the Lawrence High grad a $1,000 scholarship, was wowed by Ezequiel’s story and his ability to be not only a great student and athlete, but apparently a great person, too.
“This is what this award is about,” said Minicucci, who decided to sponsor the program at the start of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 and has never looked back.
“Ezequiel’s story is special to me because of what he did to get here,” said Minicucci. “I read the stories on all of the student-athletes. There was a lot of talented young people up for this award. The fact that he’s the first from Lawrence High to win is gratifying and inspirational for all of us.”
Ezequiel’s mom, Vicky Alvarez, was born in Lawrence. Her parents were natives of Cuba. She was there at Lawrence High football stadium yesterday, on the same track that Ezequiel did a lot of damage for the Lancers track teams.
“Ezequiel loved school from the first day of kindergarten,” said Vicky. “I never had to push him to study. He did it on his own. Every day he’d come home and do his homework. I wish my husband (Esteban) and I could take credit for it. But it was him. Like track, he always wanted to do the extra work.”
Ezequiel, nicknamed “Zeke,” did some substantial charity work for the Cor Unum Meal Center in Lawrence, connected to the St. Patrick’s Church.
“Anything that helps the homeless, especially little kids, is special to me,” said Ezequiel. “It’s important kids have goals and we need to help them get there.”
Ezequiel’s dad, Esteban, was working on opening a new store with Market Basket in Concord, N.H., and was unable to attend the meeting with Minicucci at the Lawrence High track.
“My parents are my heroes,” Ezequiel said. “They’ve always been there for me, believing in me. That’s important for kids, to have someone who believes in them.”
Ezequiel, who delivers pizzas as a part-time job, will leave for Stanford in August with goals of not only finding his niche in aerospace, but also cut 30-plus seconds off his best mile time of 4:38.
“I can’t wait to get out there on my own,” said Ezequiel. “I haven’t been healthy all year on the track. I look forward to school and improving as a runner.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
