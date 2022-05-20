For Tyler Danish, seeing the Seattle Mariners across the field at Fenway Park conjures feelings of both pride and pain.
After all, Seattle is where his big league dream nearly died.
Three years ago Danish signed with the Mariners after spending his first six professional seasons with the Chicago White Sox organization. He reported to Triple-A Tacoma believing the change of scenery would provide a fresh opportunity to get back to the majors, but instead he wound up lasting less than two months before he was released following a string of calamitous outings.
“I would have released myself too if I was in their shoes,” Danish said.
The 27-year-old Red Sox reliever has come a long way since then. After being cut by the Mariners he spent time in indy ball, fought his way through the pandemic and came close to retiring before he finally earned another chance with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. That led to a non-roster invite to Red Sox camp this spring, and he performed well enough to earn a spot on the 40-man roster and eventually a long-awaited big league call-up.
Now, while he harbors no ill-will towards the Mariners, he acknowledged that being in position to face them has a certain full circle feel to it.
“It’s not like I’m out to get revenge, but obviously if you play against a team you’ve played for in the past you definitely want to pitch well against them,” Danish said. “Just like when the White Sox were here, that was a big one for me because I knew a lot of those guys on the other side and I know a lot of the guys over there too for Seattle.”
Even if his time with the Mariners was marked by failure, Danish still managed to leave a positive impression on his former teammates.
Penn Murfee, who played with Danish in Triple-A and who will be in the bullpen for the Mariners this weekend, was delighted when told that Danish was back in the big leagues and that he always appreciated how welcoming and willing to help he always was.
“I’m stoked for the guy. I loved being his teammate and obviously I wish nothing but the best for him,” Murfee said. “You play with a lot of guys and you get wrapped up in the washing machine of the season where it’s wash, rinse, repeat, but hearing that makes me really happy.”
Though Danish’s latest stint in the majors hasn’t come without its bumps, he said being able to make it back to the big leagues and stay there after four years has been incredibly validating. He’s already spent more time up with Boston than he ever did in his three previous MLB stints with Chicago between 2016-18, and for the first time in his career he’s had a chance to settle into a proper routine.
“With the up and down its hard to do that because you’re in different places at different times, stretch is a different time, catch is a different time,” Danish said. “So it’s nice to kind of be able to get into a rhythm and understand this is always going to be at this time, this is always going to be at that time.
“And especially, a lot of people forget that when you’re going up and down you’re throwing to different catchers every week too,” he continued, saying that consistency has allowed him to develop a better rapport with Kevin Plawecki and Christian Vazquez. “So it’s been nice to get into a rhythm that way too.”
Danish acknowledged that his place on the big league roster isn’t secure and that he’ll only stick around as long as he pitches well, but he also said it’s been nice to not feel like he’s constantly looking over his shoulder after spending so long with his career seemingly hanging by a thread.
Now he’s determined to make the most of his new opportunity, and he and those closest to him plan to enjoy it for as long as it lasts.
“I’ve let them know constantly throughout this process that I wouldn’t be back standing in this clubhouse pitching at Fenway Park without all of their help,” Danish said. “So that’s the special moment for me, they get to enjoy my success and enjoy the story with me the same way they went through the struggles with me, and now we’re on the other side of that. Hopefully there’s more success to come but now they get to enjoy being a part of it.”
