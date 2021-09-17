BOXBORO -- With the game tied in the fourth quarter, after another drive fell short, Andover was in need of a spark.
So, the Golden Warriors utilized some trickery.
Andover ran a fake punt, with punter/quarterback Scotty Brown completing a 16-yard pass to his favorite target, Lincoln Beal. Six plays later, Brown ran in a 4-yard touchdown, and the Golden Warriors topped Acton-Boxboro 23-16 on Friday night.
"I think opening the season 2-0 is unbelievable," said Andover head coach E.J. Perry. "We've beaten two Division 1 teams, so the competition has been good. It was another big win."
Kicker Andrew Wetterwald was the star for Andover early. He made field goals of 26, 30 and 28 yards in the first half, giving the Golden Warriors a 9-3 lead at halftime.
Andover extended their lead in the third, when Brown found Brett Mondejar for a 17-yard touchdown.
"That was an unbelievable catch by Mondejar," said Perry. "It was on a post corner, and he made a huge play."
Acton-Boxboro tied the game 16-16, but Andover bounced right back with the fake punt that set up Brown's game-winning score.
Brown finished with a game-high 92 rushing yards on 16 carries and threw for 172 yards. Beal added 82 rushing yards and a team-high 61 receiving yards.
Beal once again led the defensive effort from linebacker. Wetterwald knocked down three passes, Sam Joseph stepped up big at middle linebacker, Patrick Cote knocked down a pair of passes and Andrew Walles also starred.
The Golden Warriors next host Lawrence on Friday (7 p.m.)
"A lot of guys really stepped up," said Perry. "Wetterwald kicked great and make plays on defense. Lincoln ran great and made big tackles. Scotty made plays. We have seven sophomores and three juniors on offense alone. We're excited with the way the team is playing."
Andover 23, Acton-Boxboro 16
Andover (2-0): 3 6 7 7 — 23
Acton-Boxborough: 3 0 13 0 — 16
First Quarter
A — Andrew Wetterwald 26 field goal
Second Quarter
A — Wetterwald 30 field goal
A — Wetterwald 28 field goal
Third Quarter
A — Brett Mondejar 17 pass from Scotty Brown (Wetterwald kick)
Fourth Quarter
A — Brown 4 run (Wetterwald kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover — Scotty Brown 16-92, Lincoln Beal 14-82, Sammy Joseph 3-9, Campbell Morrison 1-3
PASSING: Andover — Brown 11-29-0, 172
RECEIVING: Andover — Beal 4-61, Bret Mondejar 3-38, Wetterwald 2-32, Chris Deson 1-22, Andrew Wallace 1-9
