For a glorious five minutes, it appeared the offseason’s hottest news had just broken in instantly iconic fashion.
Jon Heyman, a New York Post insider and one of baseball’s more reliable news breakers, lit the baseball world ablaze Tuesday afternoon with a seven word Tweet: “Arson Judge appears headed to the Giants.”
The news quickly spread like wildfire, as did the jokes at Heyman’s unfortunate typo on what appeared to be the biggest scoop of the year.
As it turned out, the whole thing was too good to be true. A few minutes later Heyman corrected the spelling of Aaron Judge’s name, and then poured cold water on the situation by acknowledging he’d jumped the gun and that Judge hadn’t yet agreed to any new deal.
Yet as much fun as the moment was, it also laid bare just what the Yankees have at stake.
Yes, Judge really could be on his way out the door.
The smoke coming out of San Diego all week has been that the San Francisco Giants’ pursuit of Judge is real and serious, and it’s no sure thing the lifelong Yankee will return to the Bronx. Beyond a massive financial commitment, the Giants can also provide the 6-foot-7 Bay Area native the opportunity to star for his childhood team.
That’s the kind of opportunity most of us can only dream of.
Can the Yankees compete with that draw and keep their man in pinstripes? If they can’t, it would represent a paradigm shift unprecedented within the game’s history.
When it comes to true, superstar talents, the Yankees have never lost a player they really wanted to keep. They’ve also consistently found a way to bring elite talent to the Bronx, yet over the past decade the yawning financial chasm that once separated the Yankees from the pack has closed.
Now, the idea that an MVP like Judge could leave isn’t just plausible, it’s staring the Yankees right in the face.
History shows that counting the Yankees out in free agency is usually a losing proposition, but Tuesday crystalized the reality that the Yankees are now playing a different ballgame.
Pirates win inaugural MLB Draft Lottery
For the first time ever MLB determined the top picks in its upcoming draft via the newly created MLB Draft Lottery, and Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates became the first club to hit the jackpot.
The Pirates, who entered the night tied for the best odds at landing the No. 1 pick, saw their number come up to land the coveted top selection. They’ll be followed by the Washington Nationals at No. 2 and then by the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins at 3, 4 and 5. All three of those teams moved up from their projected positions, with the Twins jumping all the way from No. 13 into the top five.
The Oakland Athletics, who were tied with Pittsburgh and Washington for the best odds, fell all the way to No. 6.
The complete lottery results are as follows: 1. Pittsburgh, 2. Washington, 3. Detroit, 4. Texas, 5. Minnesota, 6. Oakland, 7. Cincinnati, 8. Kansas City, 9. Colorado, 10. Miami, 11. L.A. Angels, 12. Arizona, 13. Chi. Cubs, 14. Boston, 15. Chi. White Sox, 16. San Francisco, 17. Baltimore, 18. Milwaukee.
Boras’ got jokesMLB super agent Scott Boras, who represents many of the biggest stars in baseball, has a knack for drawing a crowd. Every year at the Winter Meetings he holds an impromptu press conference where he provides updates on his free agent clients and the level of interest they’ve garnered.
He also seems to enjoy using the occasions to test out his stand up material.
Tuesday Boras regaled the assembled media with a series of contract updates presented in the form of puns and dad jokes. Over the course of 20 minutes he opined on a variety of clubs and their position, which each colorful comparison more cringeworthy than the last.
On Minnesota’s negotiations with Carlos Correa: “The Twins normally are fishing in one of their 10,000 lakes, but now they’re in the deep ocean.”
On Baltimore’s newly emboldened approach: “Baltimore, they’re birds of prey. They’ve feathered up. They have an amazing young core ... I think they’re trying to supplement this young group because they really feel they’re ready to be competitive.”
On the New York Mets’ push to contention: “The Mets are on a championship Met-a-morphosis.”
Does Boras prepare his material ahead of time or come up with everything on the spot? That much isn’t clear, but when you’ve negotiated multiple billions of dollars worth of player deals, you’re entitled to have a little fun on the job.
