With all due respect to March, the “madness” in these parts over the last couple days on the football field has been pretty darn sweet.
“Unbelievable, unforgettable … something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” noted Methuen High quarterback Drew Eason, his Rangers authoring their dynamite chapter of this epic weekend with a remarkable 28-25 win over top-seeded Franklin.
By the way, Eason, the hero on Friday night with the last-minute, game-winning touchdown, was only talking about the bus ride home.
The quarterfinal stunner itself? Off the charts.
Methuen was one of four area teams -- two in Mass. and two in New Hampshire -- to advance into the rarefied air of the “Final Four.”
The Rangers will now face defending champion Springfield Central in one Mass. Division 1 state semis, while Central Catholic, via its Friday night shutout over Everett, will play in the other against, if you can fathom it, Saint John’s Prep.
Above the border, there was the Granite State version of playoff hysteria as Pinkerton Academy on Friday night and Timberlane Regional on Saturday pulled out dramatic thrillers to punch their ticket into new, fairly uncharted territory.
Surviving two straight weeks of win-or-exit playoff games in the new 13-team playoff field, each will play in the Division I semis.
Pinkerton will head to top-seeded, defending champ Londonderry, while Timberlane, only the No. 6 seed, will host No. 10 Bedford.
If next weekend is anything like this one … well, let’s just say, buckle your chinstraps, folks.
HISTORY ON RANGER ROAD
Eason and his Methuen mates, at last check, were still flying high.
Those of us who actually covered the 1992 title team and saw how the “City Known as the Town” embraced its sons back in the day knows the sheer zaniness that is about to ensue.
Friday night, Eason and his mates got back to Methuen and hit the locker room.
“Nobody wanted to leave. It was great,” the QB said.
While Hurricane Nicole may have altered the weather this weekend, forcing Friday afternoon football on the holiday and then a shorts-and-T-shirts Saturday, there remains nothing like high school football in November.
“Football is just different. Every game means so much more,” said Eason, who should know as he is a key performer on the Rangers’ hoop and volleyball teams.
“We’ve already heard so much about 1992. It’s going to be an incredible week.”
In Mass., 80 percent of the football teams are thinking about Thanksgiving. In New Hampshire, they’re thinking hoop and hockey.
But in these “Fantastic Four” programs from the region, a state title is just two wins away.
RAIDERS BACK WHERE THEY BELONG
Pick the format, Central seems to pretty much always find itself in a state football semifinal.
It’s part of the package when you’re talking Raider football.
And the excitement of knocking off a traditional power like Everett has almost worn off a bit.
“We’re very excited across the board. We work all year for playoffs, November and December are our time of the year,” said senior receiver Mike Ryan. “We’re a powerhouse program in the state. Making it to Gillette Stadium is the goal every year.”
The Raiders have turned the page and are already looking ahead.
Central and Saint John’s has quickly grown into must-see stuff, especially lately.
The teams traded blowouts last year, with Central taking the one that mattered most and earning a trip to Gillette. The Raiders knocked off Saint John’s in Week 2 this year, 17-7. A sweep won’t come easy.
“We know the Prep’s a great program, we’re looking forward to playing them again,” said Ryan.
OWLS: TEAM OF DESTINY?
They have the “little guy” mentality, bouncing up from Division II this fall and stepping on some toes in Division I this fall.
On the Seacoast, Exeter High is the big dog, but Timberlane found a way to bite back -- twice this fall including Saturday’s wild classic.
The Owls are riding the wave of emotion, playing for their injured mates Nick Delucia and Danny Post, each of whom has played an integral role in making football special in Plaistow.
Saturday, that wave was a tsunami.
Timberlane just never stopped fighting.
Twice the Owls faced 14-point holes and looked ready to be knocked out.
And twice they responded like champions.
“We started slow for whatever reason, and they just kind of hit us in the mouth,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald, whose club trailed 14-0 in the second quarter and 28-14 in the fourth. “If they punch one more in, with the way they use the clock …
“It almost got out of hand, but we kept it within striking distance and we ended up making a few plays.”
They plays were program-altering plays, again life-changers for the individuals as well.
“We’ve never done this before, it’s a really new experience,” said quarterback Dom Coppeta, who piloted the Owls to the Division II state title a year ago but was also there as a freshman when Timberlane went winless in their last year of D-I play before bumping up.
ASTROS: SECOND CHANCE AGAINST LANCERS
Part of the Pinkerton Academy Astros’ appeal happens to be the fact that in this school where football has been boss for decades under coach Brian O’Reilly for nearly five decades, a pair of baseball players -- Cole Yennaco and Jacob Albert -- are the nucleus for this group on both sides of the football.
Lost in the shuffle Friday night -- of course -- was the fact that Albert topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, while Yennaco scored his NH-area-best 20th TD of the year.
This from a pair whom O’Reilly wasn’t even sure would play this fall after each committed to Merrimack College for baseball.
“There are a lot of kids who after they sign a scholarship say ‘Coach, I can’t play football my senior year because I’m going to college to play baseball,’” said O’Reilly.
“Both of them are four-year starters for us. They are everything that goes for us.”
And now, Albert, Yennaco and the Astros get a second shot at their fiercest rivals from Londondery. Back when the arctic winds blew in October on Mack Plaque weekend, Londonderry ran the Astros out of town.
Suddenly, Pinkerton gets a do-over. Indoor baseball can wait another week. Perhaps even two.
MORE DRAMA TO COME
Some tasks are greater than others.
Methuen faces a Herculean challenge in defending champ Springfield Central, a team than destroyed Central Catholic in the season-opener and hasn’t stopped churning out wins since.
“The best part of this team is our fight and our will. We never give up,” said Eason, a sentiment that you certainly can and should extend to the Owls, Astros and Raiders.
You get the feeling that this “Madness” has only just begun.
