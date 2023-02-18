METHUEN – The kids are more than alright. They’re really, really good.
Freshmen Yandel Morales of Andover High and Matt Harrold of Haverhill High were among four local wrestlers to claim Division 1 State Championships, Saturday afternoon at Methuen High’s Klimas Memorial Fieldhouse.
Harrold recorded four straight pins, three in the first round, to earn the 220-pound title. Morales pinned his first three opponents before outclassing Emmett Logan of Lowell High, 7-2, in the 106-pound final.
Central Catholic placed fourth as a team (105.5 points) led by individual state titles from Nate Blanchette at 182 and James Bohenko at 145. St. John’s Prep coasted to the team title with 171.5 points. Natick was a distant second (129.5), followed by Shawsheen Tech (128) and Central Catholic.
Harrold’s performance was remarkable. Just 14 years old and competing in his first state championship tournament, Harrold was nothing short of dominant. Coming in as the top seed, he opened with a pin of Lexington’s Michael Klovski in just 36 seconds. He followed that with a second-round pin of Taunton’s Logan Frank, then ousted St. John’s Prep’s Angel Heredia in 1:14 of their semifinal match.
Seventh seed Reynoldo Lopez of Saugus/Peabody fared no better in the final, with Harrold gaining the pin in just 38 seconds.
“I didn’t want to wrestle a lot of long matches,” said Harrold. “I wanted to get the most amount of pins in the shortest amount of time.”
Harrold, now 48-4 on the season, was quick to credit the Haverhill coaching staff, as well as the mentorship of his older brother Rolando, a 2018 HHS graduate and member of the Hillies’ wrestling team.
“I can say that everything I have, I got from him,” said Harrold, who wears his brother’s warmup jacket at every tournament.
Haverhill coach Tim Lawler said it’s easy to forget that Harrold is just 14 and still has plenty of room for physical and psychological development.
“We’ve taken him for granted all year. We just expect him to win,” said Lawler. “And then we sit back and realize, ‘Oh my God, he’s 14, and everyone he’s facing is 18.’ We’re very blessed to have him.”
The performance of Morales at 106 was almost as impressive. He pinned Henry Wallace of Winchester in the second round and Mathew Utley of Braintree in the quarters to advance to Saturday. A first-round pin of Central Catholic’s Cole Glynn pushed Morales into the final, where he handled Logan with a minimum of difficulty.
Up 4-0 in the third period, Morales scored an escape and then pressed the attack. But his enthusiasm almost backfired as Logan countered with a takedown, cutting the margin to 5-2 and tried to get Morales onto his back. Instead, Morales executed a nifty sit-out, then quickly floated behind Logan for a two-point reversal to clinch the title.
It was Morales’ second straight trip to the D1 final at 106. He lost in the final in 2022 but felt he gained some valuable experience.
“Last year, coming in as an 8th grader, you’re a little nervous,” he said. “But this year, now that I’ve been here before, it was just stick to the game plan and that’s how I wrestled.”
Central Catholic’s Blanchette was a one-man wrecking crew at 182. Now 42-0 on the season (91-3 for his career), Blanchette was looking to take care of some unfinished business, after placing third in the D1 states in 2022. He would go on to place second in the All-States and win the New England title.
Blanchette pinned Jakob Blanchette in just 40 seconds to open the tournament before toying with Brockton’s Shemar Armor and taking a technical fall (25-10) in the third period. His only real test came in the semifinal, where he outlasted Matthew Walsh of Bedford by decision, 4-2.
There would be no drama in the final, as Blanchette quickly dispatched No. 3 seed Ethan Harris of Taunton with a pin at 1:22.
“It was fun. It’s always fun to win. Now the goal is go win All-States and New Englands,” said Blanchette.
In 2022, wrestling at 126, Central Catholic’s Joe Bohenko placed fourth at the D1 State Meet. Conventional wisdom would say that moving up to 145 in 2023 would be a challenge.
Not so much.
Bohenko scored pins in his first two matches to move int a semifinal showdown with Ryan DeSouza of St. John’s Prep. The match was a classic, with Bohenko escaping, literally, with a 1-0 decision victory.
The title match against Leominster’s Troy Greaney lacked that type of drama. Bohenko was dominant and rolled to a 7-2 decision victory.
“Last year was tough, I knew I could have done better. I wasn’t really prepared, coming off COVID and everything,” he said. “I came this year ready and it was definitely ‘Mission Accomplished.’”
TOURNEY NOTES
Haverhill placed 7th as a team with 82 points. Shea Morris fell in the final at 113. Mike Morris placed third at 106. Pre-tournament favorite Brett Nicolosi was a disappointing 6th at 160.
Central Catholic’s Jackie Denehy was the top female in the field, placing 5th at 120.
Host Methuen placed 13th as a team with 57 points. The Rangers got a 3rd place finish from Joe Bolduc at 170 and a 3rd from Vincent DeMaio at 145.
In the Division 2 State Meet at Milton, North Andover placed sixth overall, led by a third place finish at 160 from Brendon Garcia, and a fourth from Kyle Rhoton at 126. Whittier Tech's Sebastien Boisvert was third at 132, while Greater Lawrence Tech's lone placer was Dylan Smith, who was sixth at 132.
Mass. Division 1
Team Scores: 1. St. John’s Prep 171.5, 2. Natick 129.5, 3. Shawsheen 128, 4. Central 105.5, 7. Haverhill 82, 8. Andover 74, 13. Methuen 57
Area Placers
106: 1. Yandel Morales (A); 3. Mike Morris (H); 4. Cole Glynn (CC)
113: 2. Shea Morris (H)
120: 4. Jason Ballou (A); 5. Jackie Dehney (CC)
126: 3. Nicholas Archambault (A)
145: 1. James Bohenko (CC); 3. Vinnie DeMaio (M)
152: 5. Jason Belkus (CC)
160: 6. Brent Nicolosi (H)
170: 3. Joe Bolduc (M); 5. Caden Chase (CC)
182: 1. Nate Blanchette (CC)
220: 1. Matt Harrold (H)
Mass. Division 2
Team Scores: 1. Milford 187.5, 6. North Andover 67.5, 22. Whittier 35.5, 38. Greater Lawrence 12
Area Placers
126: 4. Kyle Rhoton (NA)
132: 3. Sebastien Boisvert (WT); 6. Dylan Smith (GLT)
160: 3. Brendon Garcia (NA); 6. Anthony Midolo (WT)
195: 6. Colby Carbone (NA)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.