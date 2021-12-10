Jeter Downs is no stranger to being under the microscope.
Originally drafted No. 32 overall in the 2017 draft by the Cincinnati Reds, Downs has already been involved in two high-profile trades in his short professional career. The middle infielder was first acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Yasiel Puig deal before he later came to Boston as one of the prospects involved in the Mookie Betts trade.
At the time of the trade, Downs was ranked as the No. 44 prospect in all of baseball, and after spending 2020 at the Red Sox alternate training site entered 2021 as Boston’s No. 2 prospect, according to Baseball America. Needless to say, Downs came into the year with high expectations.
In retrospect, maybe too high.
For all his hype, Downs also came into the season as a 22-year-old who had only played 12 games above Single-A and who had missed an entire season of minor league baseball due to the pandemic. With that perspective, Downs’ rough 2021 doesn’t seem as surprising, though it certainly was still disappointing.
Making the jump all the way to Triple-A, Downs struggled to adapt against the significantly tougher competition and didn’t find his footing until late in the season. He got off to an uninspiring start, batting .239 in the first month and .243 by the end of June, but from July onwards his production fell off a cliff. Downs batted just .128 with a .181 on-base percentage in July, and August was even worse with a .097 average (7 for 72) with a horrific .388 OPS.
Downs did eventually figure things out. Over his last 11 games, he batted .316 with a .951 OPS, and he carried his momentum into the Arizona Fall League, where he got off to a monster start by hitting .333 (6 for 18) with four home runs, a 1.520 OPS and seven walks against five strikeouts in his first five games.
Ultimately Downs couldn’t keep up that pace, however, and he finished the fall league season with a .228 average. Combined with the .190 average with 14 home runs at Triple-A, it’s hard to chalk the year up as anything but a disappointment, albeit one with some bright spots.
“He didn’t have his best year but ended on a very positive note,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said prior to the lockout. “I think we were able to help him figure some things out along the way and having just seen him in Arizona I think he’s in a really good frame of mind headed into the offseason. We still love his ability and we think he’s really going to impact us down the road.”
Following the season, Downs was added to Boston’s 40-man roster, protecting him from selection in the Rule 5 Draft, and there is still a good chance he makes his major league debut at some point in 2022.
But now 23 and no longer ranked among Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects, Downs has a crucial season ahead of him.
If he shows improvement at Triple-A and proves his down 2021 was just a bump in the road, Downs will remain a coveted prospect and a crucial part of Boston’s long-term plans.
And if not? He’s still young and talented enough that he could eventually develop into a quality major league player, but it would be hard to blame the Red Sox if some doubt began to creep in.
