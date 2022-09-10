HAVERHILL – The writing for the Haverhill High football team was on the wall. And the Hillies noticed, day after day after day in the preseason.
Finally, on Friday night they could do something about the giant “33-0” scratched on the walls of the home locker room at Haverhill Stadium. Beverly High, the program that authored the ugly shutout in the 2021 opener, felt Haverhill’s wrath this time around.
Sophomore James Farrell hit senior Adrian Sarrette with the knockout shot – a 76-yard TD connection on third-and-15 deep into the third quarter – in the Hillies’ 25-14 opening-night victory over the rebuilding Panthers.
“We have it on the board in the locker room, and we weren’t going to let that happen again,” said Haverhill captain Brian Dumont.
For Farrell, the opener was a coming-out party. Sure, he saw varsity action behind center as a freshman. But somebody did some heavy-duty work in the offseason to sharpen his skills, a point that Beverly saw first-hand.
The result was an absolute savage night on which Farrell hit 11 of 15 passes for 223 yards and led the Hillies on the ground with 109 yards on 15 tries.
“He’s an animal both ways. He had an amazing night. He’s going to be great,” said Dumont of Farrell, who had a say in all four Hillie TDs, running for two and throwing for the others.
Both Dumont, who battled leg cramps in the second half, and Sarrette showed plenty of flash and big-play capabilities.
Sarrette caught five balls for 104 yards, and Dumont added eight runs for 66 yards and three catches for 48 more.
Haverhill scored on its first two possessions.
A Sarrette kick-return to midfield and three straight Farrell completions set up the QB for a 5-yard TD keeper on the opening drive.
Farrell then swung one to Fode Bangoura, who dusted the Panthers down the left sideline for 48 yards and a score.
“I didn’t think we would be that clean offensively. We came out there, showed their defense what we could do,” Dumont said.
The result, though, was a 14-13 deficit as Beverly answered each with TDs of their own.
On this night, the Hillies meant business.
Farrell ran for 12, then 10, and two plays later broke away for 16 more, staking Haverhill to a 19-14 advantage at the break. Haverhill tightened things up at intermission, simply shutting Beverly down in the second half.
“We took (slot receiver Matthew Sopp) away, and finally realized what they were trying to do,” said Hillies coach Tim O’Connor. “We knew they were going to have a hard time running inside. We struggled at the edge a little bit. It’s something we have to work on. We have to work on tackling a lot.”
Beverly gained 201 yards on 31 plays in the first half, but was limited to just 73 yards on 19 plays after the break.
“They were killing us in the first half,” said Dumont. “We knew our defense had to play better and we just put it together.”
That kind of lockdown defense meant the lone score of the second half would be monumental. And it was.
Dumont, like many of the Hillies on this night, showed plenty of grit late, moving the chains when he had to, despite the cramps, to ultimately put Beverly away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.