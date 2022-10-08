LAWRENCE – Haverhill High got back on the winning track with a 30-6 win over Lawrence High on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Hillies ended a three-game losing skid while the Lancers fell to 0-4.
Lawrence got on the board first as Jayden Abreu hooked up with Andy Medina on a 66-yard TD with 10:11 left in the opening quarter.
Abreu’s night ended abruptly, though, when the standout QB left the game on a stretcher after being injured in the opening quarter. Julian Rosario came on to replace him.
Haverhill QB James Farrell had a big night with a pair of touchdown runs, a four-yards in the first quarter after Lawrence had taken a 5-0 lead and a two-yard run in the third to push the Haverhill lead to 19-6.
Farrell also tossed a six-yard TD pass to Adrian Sarrette to make it 13-6 at halftime as Max Graham added the PAT kick.
“I told our kids the same thing that we said at the start of the game, that they want, need and deserve this game,” said Hillies coach Tim O’Connor. “Haverhill football you is turning the corner. It is slowly coming up again. This is all sophomores and juniors. This is a very young team to win on the road. This was important, and we remember what they did to us last year.”
Farrell’s big night continued when he delivered a nine-yard TD strike to Gabe Grzyboski.
Lawrence’s five turnovers played a major role.
“A lot of football games are won and lost (on turnovers) so we tried to battle and we won it tonight,” said Farrell.
Graham finished his six-point night with a 32-yard field goal to
“We won the first game and then lost the last three. We knew, with all due respect to Lawrence, they weren’t Methuen they weren’t Saint John’s Prep (Haverhill’s last two opponents),” said O’Connor.
“These kids work really hard. We were 1-3 but I thought we were a good 1-3, if that make sense.
“We had to put everything together. All credit to Lawrence. Their quarterback went down early but they fought and they were really physical. I was very impressed of how physical Lawrence was tonight.”
