Recently, the North Andover boys lacrosse team ended its season with a 13-2 loss in the Round of 8 to the eventual Division 1 state champions of St. John's Prep. That loss ended the terrific season for the Scarlet Knights with an 13-8 overall record in arguably the deepest and toughest Merrimack Valley Conference seasons in quite some time, as well as two playoff wins over Central Catholic and Catholic Memorial.
The loss also ended the season and career of one of the program's and one of the league's all-time best defensemen in Tyler Fay. Named to the US Lacrosse All-American team, Fay finished second in the league's MVP voting after finishing the season with 187 ground balls, 91 forced turnovers and contributing with 4 goals and 4 assists.
"He didn't get beat once by anyone the entire season," said head an emphatic Steve Zella, the Knights' head coach. "He created mismatches in our favor every game. The kid plays defense like an absolute dog, and (in my opinion) he's one of the best defensemen in the entire state."
Fay will be attending UMass Amherst in the fall with the hopes of walking on to the Division 1 program. Zella thinks that Fay certainly has what it takes to make it.
"Tyler's tenacity, killer instinct, desire to win and leadership separate him from all of the others," said Zella. "Tyler is flat out different. He was the heart and soul of the best (team) defense in the conference that averaged an amazing 6.2 goals against per game and just under eight goals per game last season. He demands high expectations from his teammates on both sides of the ball at practice and in games and is always going at 100 percent."
Throughout the season, Fay has had to defend some of the top attackers from not only the conference, but some out of conference games, as well as playoffs. Zella reiterated that not one time did Fay get beat on his 1-on-1 coverage.
"Every scouting report stays stay the heck away from number four," said Zella. "There's not one player in the conference who can match up with him. He has stripped every kid that's he's guarded this season. He covers and shuts down everyone's best late in games, when he's absolutely exhausted and he still gets the job done. Tyler dominates his matchup every game. We put him on the ball off timeouts and he shuts off (the opposing team) and he puts the ball on the ground every time. We put him on the draw and lock the wings, and he gets us the ball. He's also been incredible at pushing the ball and creating offense in transition, like we saw in the tournament loss to St. John's Prep."
TEAM OF THE YEAR
There's certainly a few teams that deserve consideration for this title, but Pinkerton Academy takes the cake.
The Astros were the No. 3 seed in the NH Division I state tournament and knocked off No. 6 Londonderry, 15-7, and No. 2 Exeter, 13-12, in thrilling fashion, before falling to Bishop Guertin, 15-5, in the state championship game.
The win was the third straight state title for the Cardinals and before that, Pinkerton won the previous two. These two teams have been the cream of the crop in New Hampshire for many years.
Pinkerton finished the season with a 15-6 overall record and made its first state tournament final appearance since 2019.
“We’ve worked long and hard to get back to the title game," said head coach Steve Gaudreau. "If there’s a legacy for our seniors, it’s how hard they worked and the adversity they face to get to this point and get back to this game that we believe we belong in.”
During the season, Pinkerton was led by NH All-American faceoff phenom Cole Frank (90 percent), who also joined Ryan Lynch (44 goals, 16 assists), Cameron Leeda, Joey Gallo and Michael Uber as NH Division I All-Stars.
REGULAR SEASON GAME OF THE YEAR
Back on Monday, May 15, neighboring towns and rivals Andover and North Andover took part in a MVC regular season contest. Earlier in the season, North Andover crushed Andover by ten goals. Round two went to the Golden Warriors, who came away with a thrilling, 8-7, overtime victory.
Trailing 7-4, Andover head coach Brian Brazill called a timeout. He must have sparked his players, who came out and scored the game's next three goals with J.P. Guinee making it 7-5, before Ethan Ruvido with 59 seconds left and Mac Gobiel with 25 seconds left, sent the game into overtime.
That's when Guinee, who will play lacrosse for Army, became the hero as he netted the game winner just two minutes into the extra frame.
PLAYOFF GAME OF THE YEAR
In the semifinals of the New Hampshire Division 1 playoffs, No. 3 seed Pinkerton Academy escaped a barrage of scoring chances from No. 2 Exeter, to come away with a thrilling 13-12 victory.
Pinkerton goalie Tyler LeBlanc was terrific in this game, including making a big stop in the final seconds, which came after being saved himself when a shot nailed the top crossbar.
Besides the play of LeBlanc, the team also received great performances by Frank at Faceoff-X, as well as Ryan Lynch, who assisted on the eventual game winning goal off the stick of Matt Feole.
In the first round win over Londonderry, Lynch paced the offense with seven goals.
PYTHONS FINISH STRONG
The Pythons were the third seed in the NHIAA Division 3 state tournament and after dominating Laconia, they were defeated by No. 2 seed Campbell in the semi-finals, 8-0. Despite the loss, Pelham had strong seasons from senior attack Sebastian Bahrakis (32 goals and 14 assists), junior midfielder Memphis Patterson (22 goals and 12 assists), junior defender Bradley Sprague (96 ground balls) and freshman FOGO Matthew Sprague, who won 87 percent of the draws.
WINDHAM MAKES A DENT
The Jaguars had a memorable season under first-year head coach Derek St. Cyr, which included advancing to the NH D2 state semi-final, falling to Portsmouth. Senior attack Drew Denton was named to the All-State Team after finishing the season with 49 goals and 34 assists. He finished his career with 196 points, which included scoring his 100th goal late in the season.
Also contributing included Matt Desmarais with 35 goals and 33 assists, Nate Crowley with 29 goals and 28 assists, while Bryan Desmarais was a force all over the field, contributing in every area, whether it was offense, defense or forcing turnovers.
BESIDES NA, OTHER MVC TEAMS COMPETED
While North Andover was the strongest local team out of the MVC, certainly the likes of Andover, Haverhill, Methuen and Central Catholic were competitive as well. Andover wads led by three all-league players, including Kiernan Florio (29-5-34), Guinee (26-20-46) and Gobiel (31-24-55) who combined to score 86 goals on the season.
Haverhill senior John Bishop, who will be playing next year at URI, finished up a strong season with 25 goals and 33 assists.
Over at Methuen, sophomore Jared Cripps made some noise this year, ending the season with 44 goals and 15 assists, giving him 75 goals and 31 assists in his first two years. Besides lacrosse, he's a big part of the JROTC program at MHS. His father, Brendan, is a teacher at the school and plays in a men's lacrosse league, while his mother, Mindy, was a former girls coach at Haverhill High.
Central, who lost to North Andover three times in the season including in the first round of the state tournament, will certainly miss Easton Morse, who had over 60 points on the season.
FRESHMAN SENSATION
North Andover's Tommy Farrell exploded onto the scene this year. On a team filled with seniors and veteran players, then a 14-year-old, he scored five goals and added three assists in his first varsity game, an 18-8 win over Central Catholic held back in early April.
Farrell finished the regular season with 39 goals and 31 assists for 70 points.
SOPHOMORE SENSATION
While Farrell caused headaches for some MVC coaches and teams, certainly Whittier Tech sophomore Connor Walsh did the same to opposing CAC coaches and teams. He helped lead the Wildcats to an impressive 12-6 regular season record, before losing in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament to Ipswich.
During the regular season, Walsh ended up with 140 points, including 84 goals and 56 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.