Adriana Taboucherani singlehandedly outscored the opposition, and in the process destroyed the Fellowship Christian Academy school record.
Taboucherani tossed in 48 points to lead the Rams past Immaculate Heart of Mary, 74-43.
The FCA standout hit four 3-pointers in the win, helping her team move to 6-2 on the season.
Other Thursday Highlights
Timberlane got pin wins from TJ Labatte, Jon Fabrizio, Jacob Andrade, Ben Little and Dom Coppeta in a 54-24 wrestling win over Nashua South. …
Josh Lister, Brendon Garcia and Gabe Spanks posted wins by fall but North Andover fell to Tewksbury on the mat, 40-31.
