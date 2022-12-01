Andover's Mikey Nabbout has William Watson in his sights.
From the moment Nabbout steps onto the Gillette Stadium turf on Saturday, the St. John's Prep star pass-rushing defensive lineman will be tasked with making life miserable for University of Nebraska commit All-Scholastic QB Watson.
"I enjoy getting after the quarterback more than anything," said Nabbout. "It's going to take a great effort, grit, and hard work to slow down William Watson. He's a great player and is the spark of their team. But I love sacking tough quarterbacks."
Nabbout will look to end his high school career in dream fashion, when seventh-seeded St. John's Prep (10-2) takes on No. 4 Springfield Central (11-1) in the Division 1 state championship game on Saturday (12:30 p.m.) at Gillette Stadium.
While the Eagles -- who last won a state title in 2019 -- are the underdog against the defending Division 1 champion Golden Eagles, returning to the title game and hopefully winning was always the plan for Nabbout and his teammates.
"We're extremely excited for the title game, and have been longing to play in this game for years," said the 6-foot-3, 201-pound Nabbout. "I can't wait to experience a game like that with this group.
"Reaching the title game was always a part of the plan. At St. John's, we know that if you want to be a championship team you have to work like that. Our coaching staff designed an amazing plan for us to become the best athletes we could be. Getting to a game like this doesn't happen overnight. We definitely knew we could get here and we know we are this caliber of a team."
A key to the Prep's success will be the play of Columbia University football recruit Nabbout.
Despite missing five games this fall due to an illness, Nabbout still managed to register seven sacks -- one on Thanksgiving against fellow power Xaverian -- a highlight-reel diving interception in the Division 1 quarterfinal 48-14 win over his hometown Andover High and blocked a punt.
"Mikey has been a tremendous leader for us," said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. "His play along the defensive line has been immense, but the spirit and energy he brings to our team is infectious. He is such a good person, first and foremost, but he also works extremely hard and is incredibly dedicated to our team. He's a very talented young man and an individual I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to coach."
While he feels great now, Nabbout said it was frustrating having to miss more than a month due to an illness.
"Being sick in the middle season did not really hold me back other than the fact that I couldn't play for five games," said the quad-captain. "I was really eager to play, and thankful I was able to come back in full strength and health.
"Being a captain, I see my role as a vocal leader. I love my teammates and I try to lead by example to the best of my ability. That was tough when I was sick."
Nabbout began playing football in seventh grade in the Andover Junior Football League, then for the Andover eighth grade team, before following his brother Charlie to St. John's Prep. After taking a year off from football as a freshman to focus on basketball, Nabbout returned to the gridiron as a sophomore, first playing tight end before moving to defensive line.
From there, he fell in love with rushing the passer.
"I've played every position on the defensive line, but I definitely see myself as a pass rusher," he said. "I love taking down the quarterback. It feels amazing to get a big sack because it helps us out a lot on third down and helps the team."
He now has one goal left for his high school career -- win the state title.
"It's amazing feeling knowing I can start, contribute and be a big part of this great program," he said. "My goals for the title game is to do anything that will help my team be in the best possible position to win."
