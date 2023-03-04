LAWRENCE –- The Feaster Five Road Race, a Thanksgiving Day tradition that annually attracts thousands of runners and walkers, raised more than $50,000 for local community organizations and non-profits.
The 35th Annual Feaster Five Road Race was presented by Schneider Electric and hosted by the Merrimack Valley Striders running club. The 2022 race featured nearly 7,000 participants in the 5K, 5 mile and kids fun run.
At the March 1 monthly meeting of the Merrimack Valley Striders running club, the Feaster Five organizing committee presented checks to the race beneficiaries and celebrated the success of the 2022 race.
“The Merrimack Valley Striders would like to thank everyone who registered and supported the Feaster Five Road Race,” said Robin Condon, the Striders’ club president. “The community support we receive to put on this race — from the hundreds of volunteers to the public safety officers, and those who come out and cheer on the runners — is amazing. Because of that support, we can give back to the communities we love so much.”
MVS was presented with $20,000 from the race proceeds, which will go to providing 10, $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors.
The Feaster Five also presented checks totaling more than $21,000 to the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy of Lawrence and Groundwork Lawrence.
“The organizational values of the Feaster Five and the Merrimack Valley YMCA and all the beneficiaries align beautifully,” said Claudia Soo Hoo, chief operating officer of the Y. “Because of the Feaster Five’s support, the Y is able to deepen its impact through serving healthy meals to people in the community, providing access to our Y facilities to ensure the health and well-being of all, offering camp, childcare, and leadership development experiences to our youth and teens, and so much more. We want to thank the Feaster Five for their continued partnership and commitment to the Merrimack Valley YMCA and the communities we collectively serve.”
Additionally, $10,000 was donated to the Town of North Andover to support maintenance and upkeep at the North Andover high school track, completing a five-year, $50,000 commitment from the Merrimack Valley Striders.
The Feaster Five and MVS recognized presenting sponsor, Schneider Electric, whose support was vital in making the 2022 year so successful.
“One of the mantras for the company is really to invest in the communities and so what we’ve done with MVS to give back into the community is what we do,” said Makarand “Mak” Joshi, Global Director at Schneider Electric, the presenting sponsor of the Feaster Five, and MVS club member. “We’re big into sustainability, not just for the climate, but also sustainability in living, the values promoted through this event. This is Schneider’s privilege and honor to be part of this.”
The Feaster Five started in 1988 with a few hundred runners and over the years grown into the largest and most recognized Thanksgiving Day race in Massachusetts.
The 35th annual event in 2022 proved to be a great success following the COVID-impacted years. The race featured Olympian and Marathoner Bill Rodgers as the Grand Marshal.
Julie Difilippo, Head of School at Bellesini Academy, said students look forward to participating in the Feaster Five every year and now they have started seeing alumni students come back to run the race.
“Bellesini Academy’s decade-long partnership with the Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race and the Merrimack Valley Striders has been a wonderful blessing to our school and the young men and women we serve in Lawrence,” said Difilippo. “The Feaster Five is a one-of-a-kind event that brings people together to have fun, enjoy exercise, celebrate family and community, and make a difference in the lives of those served by the race beneficiaries. It’s an honor for our school community to work at the water stop each year, and our students and their families love supporting the runners and cheering them on their way to the finish line.”
Groundwork Lawrence Executive Director Lesly Melendez thanked the Striders for supporting Groundwork through both the Feaster Five and also by running in Groundwork Lawrence’s annual summer Greenway 5K race.
“Groundwork Lawrence is proud to partner with MVS and the Feaster Five to continue to promote healthy active lifestyles for all,” said Melendez. “We are grateful for the opportunity to be a beneficiary again this past year and look forward to continuing to partner.”
The Feaster Five is managed by DMSE Sports, led by race director Dave McGillivray, who also serves as race director for the Boston Marathon.
Along with presenting sponsor Schneider Electric, other sponsors of the Feaster Five are: Whirlaway Sports; Race Roster; Pfizer; 6K, Inc.; Salem Five; St. John’s Prep; Cedar’s Foods; Off Season Sports and Physical Therapy; Costa Foods; Bill DeLuca Chevrolet; Table Talk Pies; Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast; Hastings, Jamieson, Lipschutz Family Law Group; Burton’s Grill; Eastern Bank; and Pentucket Bank; Shokz, and Fox Pest Control.
