New addition to Feaster Five: Colorful, zippered hoodies

Courtesy PhotoThe 2019 Feaster Five hoodies are in and they look spectacular. Showing them off here are the Lippman family, daughter Lexi on left, mom Crissy in center, and son Zach. Crissy's parents are Tom and Lyn Licciardello, both of whom were instrumental in starting and organizing the Feaster Five.

The 2019 Feaster Five Expo is officially open for business.

Not only can people enter the race but they can pick up their numbers.

Everything is computerized and takes only a few minutes.

Feaster Five Expo Info:

WHERE:

Andover/N Andover YMCA

165 Haverhill Street

Andover, Mass.

WHEN:

Monday, November 25

Noon – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26

Noon – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27

Noon – 6 p.m.

EXTRA HOODIES AVAILABLE

2019 Feaster Five commemorative hoodies were ordered and be available for purchase at the Expo for $20.

ROAD RACE

ENTRY FEE:

5 MILE: $45.00

5 KILOMETER: $45; kids under 12, $35.00

KID’S FUN RUN

The Kid’s Fun Run fee is $10.

