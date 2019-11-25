The 2019 Feaster Five Expo is officially open for business.
Not only can people enter the race but they can pick up their numbers.
Everything is computerized and takes only a few minutes.
Feaster Five Expo Info:
WHERE:
Andover/N Andover YMCA
165 Haverhill Street
Andover, Mass.
WHEN:
Monday, November 25
Noon – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, November 26
Noon – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, November 27
Noon – 6 p.m.
EXTRA HOODIES AVAILABLE
2019 Feaster Five commemorative hoodies were ordered and be available for purchase at the Expo for $20.
ROAD RACE
ENTRY FEE:
5 MILE: $45.00
5 KILOMETER: $45; kids under 12, $35.00
KID’S FUN RUN
The Kid’s Fun Run fee is $10.
