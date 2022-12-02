A national report put out by Race Results Weekly noted “Turkey Trot” road races showed pretty good increases over the year before in entries and participants 10 days ago.
The Feaster Five wasn't included in the story, but it could've and probably should've been.
It was great news for the running communities and, especially, the road racing promoters.
Of which the Merrimack Valley Striders are both.
And while the 2022 Feaster Five was almost exactly the same as it was in 2021, in terms of participation (est. 6,700), appear to be back on solid footing.
“For our race the real scare was last year’s event,” said Tom Licciardello, an officer with the MVS and one of the original four people whom created the Feaster Five.
“We had just over 3,000 entries three weeks before last year’s race,” said Licciardello. “Then we doubled the race size right up until race day. Talk about scared? Talk about losing our shirts?”
There wasn’t the same scare in the 2022 Feaster Five, but the pandemic and “virtual race” took a toll on the sport, which has seen races and events all over the country losing runners and walkers.
“The pandemic was devastating,” said Licciardello. “Then last year there was the variant, which scared a lot of people. This is our biggest fundraiser, not only for the club, but for our scholarship program (10 local students with running backgrounds get $2,000 every May).”
One problem is forecasting during these times. And despite last year’s surprising successes, the numbers were not at their usual levels in August.
What August is important is that’s when the sports tech tops, with zippers, need to be ordered.
“What happens is people feel confident they can enter the week before the race and get their shirt and everything else,” said Licciardello. “We didn’t have shirts for everyone and based on past history, people were frustrated. That’s why we push and push and push early registration to guarantee the race shirts.”
The Striders did order 500 extra shirts in October, getting them just before the race. But they still ran out.
“Our race is not like Boston [Marathon] or Falmouth when registration opens and closes in hours,” said Licciardello.
Licciardello said the last two Feaster Five events have been stressful for the club, in particular him, because he considers this a member of his family.
“We love this event more than anything,” said Licciardello. “Anyone that runs or walks knows what I’m talking about. But being in the race business is not for a lot of people, including me. The only two browns hairs I had turned gray before this race. Honestly, I don't know how Dave McGillivray does this for a business. The stress is unbelieveable.”
As for the future of the sport, particularly on Thanksgiving Day, Licciardello saw the numbers. With a top-flight sponsor, Schneider Electric, the best of the Feaster Five is yet to come.
“It’s encouraging,” he said. “I have a theory that during COVID, a lot people bought Pelatons. I think people tired of being outside and have to go outside for a run … I think we’re going to be all right.”
