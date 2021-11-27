Race this year, football next
Brian Murray of Methuen has probably run his last Feaster Five Road Race for at least a few years.
The Central Catholic freshman, 14, will probably be preparing for a big football game on Thanksgiving morning for the next three years.
Murray ran an impressive 23:53 over the 5K course, averaging 7:42 per mile.
“I love running because you feel good and it’s healthy,” he said. “My mom (Lauren) is a runner. She got me going.”
His father, Matthew (35:55), mother (34:38) and little brother, Noah (34:37) all ran, too. The freshman, though, took home the family trophy.
First race in a America
Elena Ivanova raised her arms as she crossed the finish line in the 5 mile race at 54:52.
But she looked more like a winner.
Ivanova, 47, ran in her first ever race in America. The Bulgaria native ran the Feaster Five with his son, Niko Todorov, 14.
Though Niko took off early, finishing in a very respectable 43:21.
Ironically, Ivanova came to America when Niko, a student at the Dexter School in Boston, was an infant just over 14 years ago.
“I loved this race,” she said. “Niko is very good. This is only my first here. But I’m very happy with the result.”
Mother-daughter combo deal
If you see Krista Stevens and daughter Kelsey Stevens at a road race you can rest assured they will be crossing the finish line the same way they arrived at the starting line.
Together.
The Andover duo are coming off a recent dueling performance at the Portland Half-Marathon.
It’s a big deal because Krista, who donated a kidney in 2009, stopped running after tripping and breaking three bones in her leg six years ago.
“I just said, ‘Mom, you can do this … We can do this,’” said Kelsey.
Now they are running machine.
“We are always run together,” added Kelsey. “If we down a steep hill, I’m there to catch. It’s awesome for both of us.”
A triple Koh finish
It was a pleasant sight at the finish line as Katie Koh and her brother Steven Koh, of Andover, were crossing with Katie’s Caroline (3), smiling away in the middle.
Katie saw her daughter near the turn on York Street toward the finish line and brought her along for the stretch run.
“We love this race,” said Katie, whose other brother Daniel, is not only an avid runner but former Chief of Staff to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
“This is a big tradition for our family,” she said. “This is the highlight of our Thanksgiving.”
Walking with pride
Morteza Khoda, of Georgetown, was walking pretty fast when he crossed the finish line.
That’s a slight change from the last 24 years when Khoda, 61, has run the Feaster Five.
But a back surgery three months ago KOd any chance of even jogging. Still, he wasn’t going to miss his favorite Thanksgiving morning event.
“Being healthy is a choice,” he said. “No drinking. No smoking. I love a healthy lifestyle. We all make choices in our life and mine is to be as healthy as possible.”
Khoda has two daughters and a son, all of whom are focused on their health, too.
100 mile challenge
Carly Nunez, 37, had her own personal fan club as she took on a big venture in the month of November:
The 100-mile challenge.
The challenge was started by Under Armor in promoting health and fitness. Swag, medals, etc. are part of the package when signing on.
The married mother of three – her husband is former Central Catholic basketball star Carlos Nunez, a graduate of Endicott College – used the Feaster Five as part of her month-long trek.
“I’m so proud of her,” said Carlos, while 5-year-old daughter Lily sat comfortably over his shoulder near the finish line. “We’re all pretty active. But this is a great thing for her.”
Carly finished the five-mile course in an impressive time of 45:12. She was at 89 miles after the race.
Feaster Five ... by the numbers
Here are the final numbers from the 2021 Feaster Five Road Race:
Total participants: 6,606
Kids K participants: 356
Kids 12 and under in 5K: 437
5 mile finishers: 1,769
5K finishers: 3,892
Virtual runners/walkers: 58
Dogs: 100
Strollers: 34
Gender breakdown: 53% female, 47% male
Local entries: 33% Andover; 12% North Andover; bordering towns, 55%; Mass. entries, 97%
States represented: 29
Charitable donations: est. $20,000
Volunteers: 231
Registered teams: 187
