Pinkerton’s Molly Fahey has never backed down from a challenge,
Growing up, in addition to hockey, Fahey was a New England champion youth wrestler and played football for the Derry Demons. So when Pinkerton established its girls varsity hockey team two years ago, Fahey — then a freshman — wasn’t about to be intimidated.
Two years later, Fahey has established herself as one of the area’s most dynamic goal-scorers, and Pinkerton appears ready to take the jump to title contender.
“High school hockey season is always my favorite time of year!” said Fahey. “I’m excited to start playing games. I think we have an outstanding team, and I can’t wait for the regular season to be underway.”
Last fall, Fahey finished second in The Eagle-Tribune area with 24 goals — two off the region lead — in 15 games, on her way to becoming Pinkerton’s first ever Eagle-Tribune girls hockey All-Star.
Fahey now hopes to continue that individual success this winter while helping her team build off a 2019-20 season when the Astros finished 10-5 and made the state tournament.
Pinkerton is scheduled to open its season on Wednesday at Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain (6:20 p.m.)
“Molly works hard on both sides of the ice and always give 100% both in practice and games,” said Pinkerton coach Scott Dunn. “Her effort in practice directly impacts her excellent play during our games.”
Fahey, who has tallied 42 goals in two varsity seasons, credits her prolific goal-scoring ability to a few key traits.
“I think the key to scoring goals is taking risks,” said Fahey. “You have to get creative and do whatever it takes to get the puck in the net. Girls hockey players that are strong scoring goals think outside the box. Anyone can get out on the ice and go through the motions. The best players have a higher drive.
“Big goals always feel like they happen in slow motion. There’s a moment when the puck is going into the net when you know you’re going to score. Celebrating a big goal with my team makes everything worth it”
Due in part to Fahey’s scoring touch — she scored twice in Pinkerton’s first ever victory — Pinkerton made the jump from 6-10-0 in its first season to 10 wins last year and a trip to the state quarterfinals
“I remember the first day of tryouts in our first season and seeing that most players were just learning to skate,” said Fahey, who has played hockey since she was 7-years-old. “I didn’t think we would do much as a team, but girls were improving quickly and we started winning games.
“Going into my third varsity season feels completely different. I know my role on the team and what I need to do to play my best. Being a more established team will help us reach more of our goals as a team.”
She also knows, after Pinkerton cancelled fall sports mid-season due to a positive COVID-19 test at the school, how fortunate she is to have a season at all this winter.
“I realize how lucky I am to just be on the ice,” she said. “Since COVID, I definitely have a new appreciation for hockey. I think it’s easy to take anything for granted, and COVID opened my eyes to realizing that I need to appreciate every moment. It wasn’t until I almost lost hockey that I truly realized how much playing means to me.”
WRESTLE LIKE ROBBIE
Pinkerton’s Molly Fahey may now be a hockey star, but growing up she was also a passionate wrestler and played football — following the footsteps of her big brother Robbie Fahey.
Robbie was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star lineman in football and star 220-pound wrestler for the Astros (class of 2019).
“My brother wrestled and played football, and I wanted to do everything he did, so I started wrestling too,” said Molly, who was the only girl on her Derry Wrestling Rebels team for much of her youth. “Wrestling built my competitive nature. I won three state championships and one New England championship.”
