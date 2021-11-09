What do you get when you add some mustard to an Andover High-North Andover High football rivalry game?
We will find out on Tuesday, Nov. 23, when the two schools face off at Fenway Park in their annual Thanksgiving football game.
The game will have it all, including cheerleaders, marching bands and, of course, hot dogs.
They are part of a four-game, two-day schedule of games at the storied ballpark, built in 1912.
“Honestly, the script couldn’t be better for our seniors ending their careers at Fenway Park,” said Knights head coach John Dubzinski.
“These guys haven’t had a normal school year since they were freshmen. This year wasn’t as bad, but wearing masks still isn’t normal. We owe seniors a lot for what they’ve been through. This is really cool.”
Andover High coach E.J. Perry’s son, E.J. IV, played a game there with Boston College against Notre Dame. It was night he’ll never forget.
"The Andover versus North Andover game could be played anywhere on any surface and the players intensity would rise, but to have this classic game be played at iconic Fenway Park will take the rivalry to another level,” noted coach Perry.
“For the players, this event will be one of their lifetime memories. We are all Fenway Faithful, but for the Andover and North Andover players, they will be loyalty forever. Every player will remember running onto that field November 23."
Fenway Park began hosting high school football shortly after its opening in 1912, when city rivals Boston Latin and English played their annual Thanksgiving Day game at the ballpark.
Two days later, Fenway hosted the 1912 high school football national championship game when Everett was defeated by Oak Park, Ill. High school football games were held at Fenway until 1935, followed by an 80-year absence before its return to the ballpark in 2015.
One attribute of this game, according to other schools that have participated at Fenway Park, is the influx of alumni.
Because of the restaurants and bars in around the Fenway area, this game is expected to draw upwards of 10,000 fans.
The cost of the ticket is $20, which $5 going back to the participating school.
“These are kinds of games you remember forever,” said Dubzinski. “We have had some exciting times here, and this is right up there. We couldn’t be happier to play Andover, which would be important to us wherever it is played. But to be played at Fenway Park? Wow.”
(Note: General admission tickets are available for purchase on https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/events/high-school-football, starting at $20/ticket for each individual game, with 25 percent of every ticket sold given back to the school each patron is supporting.)
