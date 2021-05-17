BOSTON -- Fenway Park will be rocking again, very soon.
With the announcement earlier today by Gov. Charlie Baker that the state would be re-opening at 100 percent on May 29, the Red Sox issued a statement that they will be ready for full attendance on Sat., May 29 when the Red Sox host the Seattle Mariners at 4:10 p.m.
The Red Sox today released the below statement from President & CEO Sam Kennedy:
“Today’s update to the reopening plan will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity beginning on May 29 for games and concerts throughout the summer. We thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, Mayor Janey and the numerous public health officials who have been extraordinary partners guiding us every step of the way.
“A year ago, the Governor and his team set forth a roadmap for the safe reopening of the Commonwealth. It is because of the administration’s steadfast leadership and intentional planning that we are now able to lift restrictions and limits put into place over 15 months ago to keep our community safe.
“In the City of Boston, Mayor Janey’s leadership has made this day possible. Less than two months into her tenure, she has overseen the safe return to normal operations in our city. We are excited see Boston’s vibrancy restored and get back to the full energy of our ballpark and the Fenway neighborhood in the weeks ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.