Red Sox fans should appreciate what they have in Garrett Whitlock. There aren't many who've started their big league careers better.
Ever since his debut last spring Whitlock has been nearly unhittable, and Wednesday his dominance was on full display as he made his first career start at Fenway Park. The second-year Red Sox star retired the first 13 batters he faced, carrying a perfect game into the fifth before finishing with two runs and nine strikeouts over five outstanding innings.
It says a lot about the state of the Red Sox that someone like Whitlock probably needs to stay in the bullpen for the team's own good — Wednesday's 10-5 extra-innings meltdown marked the club's seventh blown save in 12 opportunities — but no matter what his role Whitlock's ascension has been a sight to behold.
Wednesday's performance brought Whitlock's ERA for the season down to 1.25 over 21.2 innings, and dating back to his rookie year he now boasts a 1.80 career ERA over 95 innings.
Over the past 100 years there have only been eight others to start their careers with a 1.80 ERA or better in their first 95-plus innings, and almost all of them immediately broke into the league as closers. Former Red Sox stars Jonathan Papelbon and Craig Kimbrel are both on that list, as are recent standouts like Andrew Bailey, Takashi Saito, Ken Giles and Luis Avilán plus 1960s-era closer Bob Lee.
The only starter? You have to go all the way back to 1937 when Hall of Famer Hilton Smith did it while pitching in the Negro Leagues.
Whitlock isn't really like any of those other guys. While he's certainly capable of being an excellent closer and has had success in the role when asked, Whitlock's future is in the starting rotation. The only reason he's mostly pitched out of the bullpen in the first place is because the Red Sox have been cautious easing him back from Tommy John surgery.
But sooner or later the training wheels are going to come off, and based on what we've seen so far Whitlock may well just be scratching the surface of his potential.
Whitlock has what it takes to become an ace. He's poised, fearless and willing to go right at the best in the game, and his stuff is good enough to beat anyone. Look no further than his performance in the top of the first, when he struck out Brandon Marsh, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani — the latter two with four MVP awards between them — in quick succession.
Dennis Eckersley described Whitlock's stuff as "Pedro-like," as in Pedro Martinez. It's hard to imagine higher praise coming from the Hall of Famer.
Maybe for now Whitlock belongs in the bullpen. The club clearly needs his help in the late innings and the starting pitching has been good enough to get by without him for now. But eventually Whitlock could become so much more, and whatever you think of this year's club, that is something to be very excited about.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.