HATHORNE — Whittier Tech senior Ben Hussey scored his first career varsity points with a 30-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the game Friday night. That boot gave the "Cardiac Cats" a 23-22 win over Essex Tech.
Coach Kevin Bradley said, "He has a strong leg. We said, 'This is it.' It was like Belichick (last week vs. Tampa Bay). Essex called timeout to ice him. Our kids (players) picked him up and fans stormed the field."
A Jeremy Rousseau fumble recovery near midfield set up the game-winning mini-drive.
It was ironic for the Wildcats to win on a field goal because historically they usually don't kick even extra points.
Julien Acevedo-Torres carried 16 times for 168 yards and scored twice.
Whittier (3-2) trailed by 16 in the second quarter but rallied.
Bradley said, "Four of our five games we've trailed by double-digits at halftime."
But the Cardiac Cats had Hussey, Acevedo Torres and more. Bradley said linebacker Anthony "Sarge" Olivieri had three sacks. Whittier was missing some kids but reserve lineman Mike Comtois stepped up and turned in an all-star performance. Nose guard Jaki Mitchell also was a mainstay.
Whittier 23, Essex Tech 22
Whittier (3-2): 0 6 14 3 — 23
Essex Tech (1-4): 8 8 6 0 — 22
First Quarter
ET — Harry Lynch 3 run (Devin LeBron rush)
Second Quarter
WHIT — Julien Acevedo-Torres 12 run (rush fail)
ET — LeBron 1 run (LeBron rush)
Third Quarter
WHIT — Acevedo-Torres 27 run (rush Jyzaiah Ferreira)
ET — LeBron 23 run (rush fail)
WHIT — Niko Burke 18 run (rush fail)
Fourth Quarter
WHIT — Ben Hussey 30 field goal
WHITTIER LEADERS
RUSHING: Julien Acevedo-Torres 16-168, Jyzaiah Ferreira 12-74, Niko Burke 4-28
PASSING: Cam West 8-12-0, 103
RECEIVING: Burke 3-22, Acevedo-Torres 3-62, Tom Galvin 1-8, Brian Eno 1-11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.