Several months ago, Mim Ryan received a letter in the mail. When she opened it, she was completely caught off-guard. The letter was informing her that she is one of the seven people to be inducted into the NHIAA Hall of Fame.
“I was surprised and kind of shocked and I didn’t expect it. It’s a wonderful honor, it’s nothing that I look for. I am pretty much a behind the scenes (person) and let the kids get the recognition. I’m not into it for that. But definitely is nice,” she said.
Ryan spent her first 20 seasons at Sanborn, leading the team to a Class I state championship title in 1990, beating then powerhouse Kingswood, 1-0. Two years later, the reverse happened with Kingswood winning the title. After the 2002 season, Ryan switched and became the head coach at Timberlane and served from 2003 to 2017, which included winning three more state titles in 2009, and then back-to-back in ‘16 and ‘17. The Owls defeated Pinkerton (3-2 in overtime), Winnacunnet (2-1) and Londonderry (4-2). The titles in 1990 and 2009 were the first state championships at both schools.
The final title was her last game as a head coach. She left Timberlane with a record of 173-62-11 and also had 116 wins at Sanborn, giving her 289 for her career.
“I had wonderful administrators, great coaching staffs, supportive parents and above all great kids that all made this honor possible for me,” said Ryan, who now plays a lot of pickleball. “I was proud that my kids were true ‘scholar athletes’ and always showed good sportsmanship. I tried to teach more than just the skills but more importantly to build character, confidence, to be a positive role model and to help influence them to be the best versions of themselves. The lifelong lessons that sports can play is immeasurable and I’m thankful I had the opportunity to make a difference in my kids’ lives.”
The ceremony will take place on November 12 at the Courtyard Marriott in Concord.
“As the (Timberlane) Athletic Director, I am so grateful that we had such a knowledgeable and passionate coach in Mim Ryan,” said Angelo Fantasia. “She was, and still is, a life-long educator who understood what it takes to influence young people in a positive way. She is still influencing young educators and coaches today. She is truly an Icon in the coaching world. Her induction into the NHIAA Hall of Fame is well deserved.”
