PLYMOUTH, N.H. — With a trip to the state title game on the line, Salem softball had a few golden chances. But, in the end, the Blue Devils came up a few big hits short.
No. 4 Salem had at least one hit in all but two innings, but couldn’t take advantage, falling to top-seeded Concord 4-0 in the Division I semifinals on Wednesday night at Plymouth State University.
“I think we played a very good game,” said Salem coach Haley Chandler. “We just got out-hit. Holding Concord to four runs isn’t easy. We put runners on, and runners in scoring position, but the chips just didn’t fall our way. But I still think it was a great game, and I think my team is just wonderful.”
Salem had the chance to make a statement in the top of the first, when Jenny Olson led off the game with a ringing double to left-center field. But she ended up being stranded at second.
After Concord scored twice in the bottom of the first, the Blue Devils had another chance, putting two on with one out. Vania Moniz walked and Maddy Paradis followed with a single to center field. But both ended up being stranded.
The third was a frustrating one for Salem. Olson laid down a beautiful bunt, but was called out on a bang-bang play at first base. Brianna Lucacio then singled to left field, but that was it for the Blue Devils.
Concord then scored twice in the bottom of the third to make it 4-0. Salem, however, wasn’t going away easily.
“This team isn’t one that will roll over and die,” said Chandler. “We’ve said that all season. I’m proud of the way they held their heads high and kept battling.”
Salem again threatened in the fifth, on singles by No. 9 hitter Vanessa Ventullo and Olson, who used her speed to beat out an infield hit, and in the sixth on an Addie Lucier single and a Moniz hit by pitch. But both times the Blue Devils came up empty.
A final seventh inning threat was mustered by the Blue Devils, including a rocket line drive by Olson that was barely caught, but again Salem couldn’t get a run across.
The Salem pitching duo of starter Ava McNamara and reliever Bailey Ruel were rock solid throughout, allowing Concord just seven hits, five of them in the first and the third.
Concord now advances to face Winnacunnet, who beat Exeter in the early game, on Saturday in the state title game, while the Blue Devils finished the season 17-4.
“We were just talking about how special this season was,” said Chandler. “This is a very special team. Every one of the girls on this team has grown to love one another, and this year was so special. They should hold their chins high We weren’t predicted to be in the top-10, and here we are. I’m head over heels for this team.”
Concord 4, Salem 0
Division I Semifinals
Salem (0): Jenny Olson cf 4-0-2, Brianna Lucacio 3b 3-0-1, Addie Lucier ss 3-0-1, Maddie Beeley rf 3-0-0, Ava McNamara p 3-0-0, Vania Moniz 1b 1-0-0, Maddy Paradis lf 3-0-1, Emersen Poulin c 3-0-0, Vanessa Ventullo dp 3-0-1, Angelina Ventullo 2b 0-0-0.
Concord (4): Delaney Duford c 3-2-2, Andie Moreira rf 3-1-1, Sarah Taylor p 3-1-1, Kryslin Stearns 1b 3-0-2, Kennedy Craique lf 3-0-0, Brooke Wyatt ss 3-0-1, Maddy Wachter dh/p 3-0-0, Lily Hackett 2b 2-0-0, Olivia Crawford cf 2-0-0.
WP: Taylor; LP: McNamra
Salem : 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0
Concord: 2-0-1-0-0-0 — 4
