Just two years ago, Joenel Figueroa never thought he would be suiting up for the Lawrence High football team.
Little did Figueroa know, he would soon be playing a vital role in the Lancers’ best start ro a season — and biggest victory — in decades this fall.
After transferring from Methuen High before the 2020-21 school year, Figueroa has emerged as a star receiver and defensive back for the Lancers, who have opened the season 3-0.
That’s the program’s first three-game winning streak at any point in a season since 2008, while still a member of the Cape Ann League. Lawrence has not won more than three games in an entire season since 2014 (5-6).
“It’s really amazing,” said Figueroa, who caught two touchdowns in the Lancers’ first win over Andover since 1984 on Saturday. “Last year, we only won one game (1-5), and now to be 3-0 is terrific. We had a lot of doubters going into the season. Coming from Lawrence, we always have a lot of people doubting us, saying we’re no good. This year, we’re showing them different by winning some big games.”
Figueroa will now look to lead Lawrence to another statement victory this Saturday (1 p.m.), when the Lancers host perennial power Xaverian (2-1).
“We know Xaverian is a great team,” said Figueroa. “But we know we have a great team. If we put our heart and physicality into this game, we know that we can win.”
Against Xaverian, Lawrence will need a big game from Figueroa. He leads a defense that is allowing just 10.6 points per game, and has caught seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
“Joenel’s nickname is ‘The General,’” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audete, who was named New England Patriots Coach of the Week this week. “Joenel’s a two-way player that hardly ever comes off of the field. His ability to high-point the football is why he has been so successful. As a captain, he leads the team each and every day and never misses a practice. His humility is also very refreshing.”
BECOMING A LANCER
Figueroa grew up in Lawrence, and playing Lawrence Pop Warner. But when high school arrived, he spent two years attending Methuen High while living with family members in Methuen. He started for the Rangers as a sophomore, intercepting a pass against Acton-Boxboro and adding a 40-yard catch against Central Catholic.
“I liked Methuen, but I didn’t feel totally comfortable,” he said. “During the summer before my junior year, I started working out with the guys from Lawrence High. I really clicked with the players and coaches, so I decided to transfer to Lawrence.”
Figueroa made his Lancers debut during Fall 2, starting at defensive back.
“It was really a smooth transition, because the guys on this team are a lot of the same kids I grew up playing sports with,” he said. “I really focused on defense last year. This year, coach told me he needed me to step up at receiver, and I was happy to do it.
“On offense, I know I’m not the fastest guy on the field. But I know how to get to the ball, I’m confident in my hands and I know how to attack the ball at its highest point. On defense, I’m mostly a zone coverage guy, reading the quarterback and receivers. But I can also tackle.”
LANCERS’ HOT START
Figueroa is thrilled to be part of such a memorable start for Lawrence.
“People saw our record the last couple of years (3-13) and thought we would struggle,” he said. “But we worked out three times a day, every day during the summer. I knew, when I saw the guys working, that this was going to be a special year. I knew then we were going to win games.”
Figueroa, who hopes to play college football, now hopes the 3-0 start is just the beginning.
“One of our big goals is to win the MVC title,” he said. “We also believe we can hang with Central Catholic on Thanksgiving. and we would love to make a run on the playoffs. We have a team that can do it.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
