ZACK MACCARIO
Hometown: Haverhill
Year graduated Duke: 2020
Degree: Computer Science
Occupation: Social Media Manager at Barstool Sports
Why did you attend the Duke?: When I was looking at schools, I wanted a school with a strong/big sports program. Duke also has the academics to match, so it quickly became my top choice. I was thrilled just when I got in.
What was your overall experience there?: Duke's academics were very rigorous of course, but while school was a grind, I met a ton of people who probably changed my life (for the better). I live with two of my best friends from Duke now, even two years out. And then of course, Duke basketball consumed my life while I was there.
Tell us about the campus: Duke's gothic campus pretty much sold me immediately when I stepped on campus. Sometimes when you're there it's easy to take for granted, but when I went back for graduation this past September (due to COVID cancelling our original one) I looked around and remembered why I fell in love with the place.
Why would you recommend Duke to prospective students?: Duke offers all the best in research and education but that's not at all why I would recommend going. Duke's filled with a ton of normal students from a WIDE range of backgrounds. None of my friends are from the same state, most of us weren't the same major, and we're all fairly different... but most importantly I would recommend Duke because nothing on the planet rivals Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Fondest memory going to basketball game?: I could give you 100 examples, and I feel like it may be somewhat cliche, but it was my last game my Senior year. It was my final game in Cameron Indoor, and against that school down Tobacco Road. Me and my tent-mates spent 6.5 weeks tenting that year for the game, and ended up being Group 5 into the game, so we were basically second row, dead center of the court. We put an absurd amount of time into it, so it was the reward at the end of it. It was also coming off the 2019 Zion broken shoe game, so it meant just a little more getting back on a win streak in Cameron. And also the tailgate was unparalleled of course.
Where will you watch the game on Saturday night?: I'm actually still figuring that out. Either in my apartment in NYC (no way I can watch at a bar) or I may fly down to Durham and watch there. I watched the Elite Eight game alone in my basement with all the lights off so as long as I have a stable connection, it doesn't really matter to me. No matter where I am, I'm rooting for Carolina to go to Hell.
What makes the Duke-UNC rivalry so special?: Obviously the proximity between the two schools plays a huge part in the rivalry, everywhere you go there’s two shades of blue, and it really makes a difference which side you’re on. For that reason, no matter who wins on Saturday, the entire state of North Carolina is going to be crazy.
Why will Duke win the national title?: I am a big superstition/jinx guy so I can't say we will but should because we're peaking at the right time. We've got 5-to-6 guys who can go off at any time ... and it helps when you have the greatest coach in college basketball history."
