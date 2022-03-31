(Editor’s note: Every year we find local people who have a connection to each of the Final Four schools so they can tell their stories about being a fan, their experience there and why they would recommend there alma mater to local high school students.)
DAN CALLAHAN
Hometown: North Andover
Year graduated: Kansas University School of Law, 1996
Degree: Juris Doctor
Occupation: Brooks School, communications director/teacher/coach
Why did you attend Kansas University?: Honest answer? I was driving out to Colorado to ski for a year after graduating from Connecticut College. I knew I’d be going to law school the year after. A friend had told me about Kansas. My parents helped with undergrad, but law school would be on me. I had applied to Boston University, Boston College and Tulane, but those would’ve put me over $100,000 in debt. It was one of the best decisions I could’ve made.
What was your overall experience there?: I had gone had to a small liberal arts school for undergrad so this experience was completely different, a huge, public university. A lot of the people that were in the law school, a lot of them were the first to attend college or law school, much different from New Englanders. I loved it. The law school was centrally located on campus, which was cool. Lawrence, Kansas was not what I pictured — cornfields, wheat fields, whatever. It looked like a New England town — hilly, green and beautiful.”
Tell us about the campus: A typical, big university campus, sprawling out in the town. It really felt like a campus, unlike some city schools. There was a clear divide with undergrads, fraternity and sorority houses, etc. The postgrad and law school were a little separated. The best part for me was the dining hall was right nearby the law school, right next to where the basketball players dined. We’d see players walking around all of the time, like big, 7-foot-2 Greg Ostertag with his overalls on. Those guys were all super nice. Another cool part was seeing Roy Williams walking the campus, alone, every morning. He’d always stop at Phogg Allen’s grave, there on campus. I never said anything to him. I was too intimidated. I didn’t want to bug him.
Why would you recommend Kansas University to prospective students?: If you’re looking for a big university, especially a school that revolves around basketball, KU could be for you. When I was there, football was pretty good, so was baseball. But everyone talks basketball all year long. Also, Lawrence is a beautiful town. Kansas City is spectacular and an easy ride away. The school has a strong journalism and writing program. and a big thing is affordability, especially nowadays.
Fondest memory going to basketball game? I don’t remember the actual game, but it was the first game I went to and heard their ‘Rock chalk’ chant. I didn’t know much about it. But it was the loudest I’ve ever heard in an arena, and that’s saying something because I went to Celtics and Bruins games at the Garden. It was so loud and overwhelming. There’s definitely a home advantage at Phogg Allen Fieldhouse.
Where will you watch the game on Saturday night?: I’ll be on duty at Brooks, so I expect I’ll probably be watching in a dorm with a group of kids.
Why will Kansas University win the national title?: They’ve had some ups and downs, like the time Kentucky whacked them, but they are playing well right now, which is important. They are a very deep team, too, with a lot of guys contributing. The only thing they’re missing is that one guy who can take over a game, and that’s usually important this time of year. But they have the most depth, definitely more than Villanova. It’s not going to be easy. All of these coaches are very good. But I believe they have has much chance as any team there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.