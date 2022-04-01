(Editor’s note: Every year we find local people who have a connection to each of the Final Four schools so they can tell their stories about being a fan, their experience there and why they would recommend there alma mater to local high school students.)
MELISSA HARMAN
Hometown: Williamsport, Pa. Middle school through college in N.C.
Residence: Hampton, N.H. since 2005
Year graduated UNC: 1998
Degree: Biology
Occupation: Manager at Lonza (pharmaceutical company)
Why did you attend the UNC?: I loved the campus and I went there to play softball.
What was your overall experience there?: Incredible! UNC is the whole town of Chapel Hill. The campus is beautiful, we have a lot of fun traditions. Franklin Street after a big win (and Halloween) is a giant street party.
Tell us about the campus: In a couple words- Bricks and Poplars. Everything is on campus- baseball, basketball, football, soccer. The facilities- not just sports, but the classrooms, hospital, library, gym- they are all world class.
Why would you recommend UNC to prospective students?: There is something for everyone at UNC. You make lifelong friends and it will be the best 4 years of your life.
Fondest memory going to basketball game?: I was in school with Vince Carter and Antwan Jamison so it was always a sit on the edge of your seat and wait for a high flying dunk atmosphere! After college my souse and I were at the game where Michael Jordan said “the ceiling is the roof”. I have it on video!
Where will you watch the game on Saturday night?: In New Orleans! We are flying to Atllanta because flights to NOLA were $1,100. We are going to pick up my mom in Atlanta and drive seven hours to New Orleans. That’s how much we love Carolina!
What makes the rivalry with Duke special?: Absolutely anything can happen — eight points in 17 seconds, last second shots, reverse jams, Danny Green jumping over a ‘Dookie’ for a dunk! The schools are eight miles apart so the rivalry is heated and it is hands down the best in sports!
Why will UNC win the national title?: We are hot! We are playing well together and playing phenomenal defense at the right time. Winning six games in March is about who gets hit at the right time. We have the team and the coach to do it. Go Heels!
