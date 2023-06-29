Goals
Conor Walsh, Whittier Tech 90
Braidon Bowman, Timberlane 71
Reese Owens, Whittier Tech 62
Jack Condon, Timberlane 57
Drew Denton, Windham 49
Jake Lins, North Andover 4 5
Jared Cripps, Methuen 44
Ryan Lynch, Pinkerton 44
Matt Feole, Pinkerton 43
Michael Uber, Pinkerton 43
Tommy Farrell, North Andover 39
Patrick Roy, North Andover 37
Matt Desmarais, Windham 35
Easton Morse, Central Catholic 32
Sebastian Bahrakis, Pelham 32
Colin Willoe, North Andover 31
Mac Gobiel, Andover 31
Sean Gray, Central Catholic 30
Joseph Casarano, Methuen 30
Joey Gallo, Pinkerton 29
Kiernan Florio, Andover 29
Nate Crowley, Windham 29
Cam Richard, Whittier Tech 28
J.P. Guinee, Andover 26
John Bishop, Haverhill 25
Trey Kean, North Andover 23
Michael Savage, Timberlane 23
Memphis Patterson, Pelham 22
Luke Faletra, Central Catholic 20
Assists
Conor Walsh, Whittier Tech 58
Patrick Roy, North Andover 39
Drew Denton, Windham 34
John Bishop, Haverhill 33
Matt Desmarais, Windham 33
Cam Richard, Whittier Tech 32
Tommy Farrell, North Andover 3 1
Austin Charest, Timberlane 28
Nate Crowley, Windham 28
Kody DiCredico, Whittier Tech 28
Easton Morse, Central Catholic 22
Jack Condon, Timberlane 26
Colin Willoe, North Andover 25
Trey Kean, North Andover 24
Mikey Ryan, Central Catholic 24
Joey Gallo, Pinkerton 24
Jake Lins, North Andover 23
Landon Petry, Timberlane 23
Braidon Bowman, Timberlane 21
Matt Feole, Pinkerton 20
Points
Conor Walsh, Whittier Tech 148
Drew Denton, Windham 83
Reese Owens, Whittier Tech 79
Patrick Roy, North Andover 76
Tommy Farrell, North Andover 70
Jake Lins, North Andover 68
Matt Desmarais, Windham 68
Colin Willoe, North Andover 66
Easton Morse, Central Catholic 60
Ryan Lynch, Pinkerton 60
Cam Richard, Whittier Tech 60
John Bishop, Haverhill 59
Jared Cripps, Methuen 59
Nate Crowley, Windham 57
Mac Gobiel, Andover 55
Trey Kean, North Andover 47
J.P. Guinee, Andover 46
Sebastian Bahrakis, Pelham 46
Joseph Casarano, Methuen 46
Kody DiCredico, Whittier Tech 44
Mikey Ryan, Central Catholic 42
Kyle DiCredico, Whittier Tech 41
Sean Gray, Central Catholic 39
Groundballs
Tyler Fay, North Andover 187
Ean Larochelle, North Andover 162
Andrew Trudel, Windham 152
Billy DiPietro, Windham 148
Bryan Desmarais, Windham 139
Jake Michhie Windham 135
Brayden Bethel, North Andover 98
Bradley Sprague, Pelham 96
Hunter Scott, North Andover 87
Joey Buchanan, Central Catholic 85
Gary Shivell, Timberlane 78
Ethan Mitchell, Central Catholic 61
Diego Jiminez, Pelham 48
Mikey Ryan, Central Catholic 45
Ryan Tighe, Central Catholic 43
Sean Gray, Central Catholic 43
Luke Faletra, Central Catholic 39
Easton Morse, Central Catholic 38
Darren Kim, Central Catholic 36
Goalie Saves
Matthew Roy, North Andover 305
Trey Marcotte, Whittier Tech 249
AJ Smith, Methuen 208
Jake Lydon, Central Catholic 193
Casey Kramer, Windham 152
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.