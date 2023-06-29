Goals

Conor Walsh, Whittier Tech 90

Braidon Bowman, Timberlane 71

Reese Owens, Whittier Tech 62

Jack Condon, Timberlane 57

Drew Denton, Windham 49

Jake Lins, North Andover 4 5

Jared Cripps, Methuen 44

Ryan Lynch, Pinkerton 44

Matt Feole, Pinkerton 43

Michael Uber, Pinkerton 43

Tommy Farrell, North Andover 39

Patrick Roy, North Andover 37

Matt Desmarais, Windham 35

Easton Morse, Central Catholic 32

Sebastian Bahrakis, Pelham 32

Colin Willoe, North Andover 31

Mac Gobiel, Andover 31

Sean Gray, Central Catholic 30

Joseph Casarano, Methuen 30

Joey Gallo, Pinkerton 29

Kiernan Florio, Andover 29

Nate Crowley, Windham 29

Cam Richard, Whittier Tech 28

J.P. Guinee, Andover 26

John Bishop, Haverhill 25

Trey Kean, North Andover 23

Michael Savage, Timberlane 23

Memphis Patterson, Pelham 22

Luke Faletra, Central Catholic 20

Assists

Conor Walsh, Whittier Tech 58

Patrick Roy, North Andover 39

Drew Denton, Windham 34

John Bishop, Haverhill 33

Matt Desmarais, Windham 33

Cam Richard, Whittier Tech 32

Tommy Farrell, North Andover 3 1

Austin Charest, Timberlane 28

Nate Crowley, Windham 28

Kody DiCredico, Whittier Tech 28

Easton Morse, Central Catholic 22

Jack Condon, Timberlane 26

Colin Willoe, North Andover 25

Trey Kean, North Andover 24

Mikey Ryan, Central Catholic 24

Joey Gallo, Pinkerton 24

Jake Lins, North Andover 23

Landon Petry, Timberlane 23

Braidon Bowman, Timberlane 21

Matt Feole, Pinkerton 20

Points

Conor Walsh, Whittier Tech 148

Drew Denton, Windham 83

Reese Owens, Whittier Tech 79

Patrick Roy, North Andover 76

Tommy Farrell, North Andover 70

Jake Lins, North Andover 68

Matt Desmarais, Windham 68

Colin Willoe, North Andover 66

Easton Morse, Central Catholic 60

Ryan Lynch, Pinkerton 60

Cam Richard, Whittier Tech 60

John Bishop, Haverhill 59

Jared Cripps, Methuen 59

Nate Crowley, Windham 57

Mac Gobiel, Andover 55

Trey Kean, North Andover 47

J.P. Guinee, Andover 46

Sebastian Bahrakis, Pelham 46

Joseph Casarano, Methuen 46

Kody DiCredico, Whittier Tech 44

Mikey Ryan, Central Catholic 42

Kyle DiCredico, Whittier Tech 41

Sean Gray, Central Catholic 39

Groundballs

Tyler Fay, North Andover 187

Ean Larochelle, North Andover 162

Andrew Trudel, Windham 152

Billy DiPietro, Windham 148

Bryan Desmarais, Windham 139

Jake Michhie Windham 135

Brayden Bethel, North Andover 98

Bradley Sprague, Pelham 96

Hunter Scott, North Andover 87

Joey Buchanan, Central Catholic 85

Gary Shivell, Timberlane 78

Ethan Mitchell, Central Catholic 61

Diego Jiminez, Pelham 48

Mikey Ryan, Central Catholic 45

Ryan Tighe, Central Catholic 43

Sean Gray, Central Catholic 43

Luke Faletra, Central Catholic 39

Easton Morse, Central Catholic 38

Darren Kim, Central Catholic 36

Goalie Saves

Matthew Roy, North Andover 305

Trey Marcotte, Whittier Tech 249

AJ Smith, Methuen 208

Jake Lydon, Central Catholic 193

Casey Kramer, Windham 152

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you