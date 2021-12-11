PASSING
Name School Comp .Att .Yards TDs
Ayden Pereira Central 176 268 2,823 34
Scotty Brown Andover 132 262 1,942 18
Drew Eason Methuen 147 218 1,928 17
Jack O’Connell No. Andover 152 253 1,875 20
Chase Dwight Pentucket 117 200 1,779 10
Michael Wolfendale Brooks 100 190 1,509 12
Cam West Whittier 112 190 1,498 11
Manny Vasquez Gr. Lawrence 97 1,349 10
Jayden Abreu Lawrence 85 127 1,292 15
RUSHING
Name School Att .Yards Avg.
Aidan McDonald Salem 162 1,394 8.6
Dominic Pallaria Timberlane 141 1,166 8.3
Tommy Ahlers Salem 91 1,054 11.6
Julien Acevedo-Torres Whittier 117 967 8.3
Cole Yennaco Pinkerton 110 966 8.8
Lincon Beal Andover 158 945 6.0
Javious Calderon Gr. Lawrence 125 876 7.0
Dan Post Timberlane 79 873 11.1
JP Muniz Methuen 119 813 6.8
Ayden Pereira Central 117 790 6.8
Jack Ferullo No. Andover 112 753 6.7
Chase Dwight Pentucket 157 686 4.4
RECEIVINGName School Catches Yards Avg.
Justice McGrail Central 60 1,068 17.8
Lincoln Beal Andover 57 1,038 18.2
Che Condon Pentucket 43 830 19.3
Andy Esquivel Gr. Lawrence 41 699 17.0
Jackson Conners-McCarthy Brooks 33 600 18.2
Preston Zinter Central 39 569 14.6
Jason Silverio Methuen 42 563 13.4
Joenel Figueroa Lawrence 27 529 19.6
Niko Burke Whittier 35 488 13.9
Will McKinnon Methuen 29 451 15.6
TOUCHDOWNS
Name School TDs
Lincoln Beal Andover 25
Aidan McDonald Salem 24
Dominic Pallaria Timberlane 21
JP Muniz Methuen 19
Justice McGrail Central 16
Cole Yennaco Pinkerton 16
Dan Post Timberlane 16
Tommy Ahlers Salem 15
Ayden Pereira Central 14
Chase Dwight Pentucket 13
Julien Acevedo-Torres Whittier 12
NOTE: Stats are compiled based on the information provided by coaches. Phillips Academy did not report any games this fall.
