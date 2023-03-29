(Editor’s note: Each day during Final Four week we search out local alums from each of the four schools and we highlight their experiences there, the basketball program and why the school was right for them.)
MICKEY CONNORHOMETOWN: Andover
AGE: 53
GRADUATED: 1996
DEGREE: BS in criminal justice
OCCUPATION: Police officer
HOW DID YOU CHOOSE SDSU?: I was stationed in Camp Pendleton (in California) with the USMC, and when I got out of the Marine Corps I moved down to San Diego and began my college life.
HOW WAS CAMPUS LIFE?: Life on campus was fun. The best was that I lived down at Pacific Beach and commuted 10 minutes to campus. I was part of the criminal justice club on campus, and after class we would go hang out at the bar on campus, or maybe go bowling at the bowling alley on campus.
OVERALL COLLEGE EXPERIENCE: My whole college life was great. I met a lot of great people. and everybody is friendly. Great networking to find jobs after my college life.
WHY I’D RECOMMEND THE SCHOOL TO LOCAL STUDENTS: I would recommend going to SDSU just for the experience of living on the west coast and experiencing living in great weather all year long. There is so much to do. You can go to the beach one day and two hours away you can go skiing the next day. The campus buildings are a Mexican architectural which makes a beautiful campus.
DID YOU GO TO BASKETBALL GAMES?: Going to the basketball games was always fun. It was packed with students, even if the team wasn’t good. I can’t remember what team we were playing, but we won on a last-minute jump shot.
WHERE WILL YOU WATCH FINAL FOUR?: I will be in at a party at a friend’s house.
WHY WILL SDSU WIN IT ALL?: The reason why SDSU will win is because they have such a great defense. They have proven that all year long.
