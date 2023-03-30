KIERA MCMANUS
HOMETOWN: North Andover
Age: 27
Year graduating Miami: 2017
Degree: Bachelors — Business & Economics
Why/how did you attend the Miami?: “I was looking for a school that would challenge me academically but also had great school spirit and sports teams that I could continue to cheer on as an alumni. The palm trees and beautiful weather all year round didn’t hurt either.”
What was your overall experience there?: “I loved it. The students that go to the University of Miami know how to have a fun time, but are also very motivated and driven. My family and our friends from North Andover would get together and come down for a big football tailgate every fall (picture attached) — we had a blast. It was great to go to a school that everyone loved to visit.”
Tell us about the campus experience: “The campus is beautiful and the student body is a great, tight-knit community. Some of my favorite memories are Friday afternoons at The Rathskellar, “The Rat,” after classes. The cheerleaders and school pep band would come by and get everyone excited about the football or basketball game happening that weekend.”
Why would you recommend Miami to prospective students?: “There is such a vibrant culture in Miami and in the community surrounding the school. There are also great academic and career opportunities and never a shortage of things to do. I love getting to say that I went to the U.”
Fondest memory going to basketball game?: “When we beat Duke and stormed the court my senior year.”
Where do you expect to watch the game on Saturday night?: “I’ll be watching at Hurricane’s near TD Garden — it’s the official Boston UMiami bar.”
Why will Miami win the national title?: “Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller as senior leaders ... Oh and the nation needs to see more of Coach L’s dance moves.”
