(Editor's note: Each day this week we will be highlighting people with local connections and alums of the four NCAA Tournament Final Four schools. Today is UCONN, which we have two fans, a married couple from North Andover.)
BRIAN & AMANDA CHRISTIANSEN
HOMETOWN: Currently, North Andover; Originally, Brian from Old Lyme, Conn.; Amanda from Griswold, Conn.
AGE: Brian 44, Amanda 43
YEAR GRADUATED FROM UCONN: Both in 2001
DEGREE: Brian: Visual Communications; Amanda: Psychology
OCCUPATION: Brian: Senior Product Designer at The Weather Company (an IBM business); Amanda: School counselor at North Andover Middle School.
WHY DID YOU CHOOSE TO ATTEND UCONN?:
Brian: "We were fortunate that our state school was considered a 'Public Ivy' at the time. As someone who was looking for a variety of opportunities in order to figure out what to do with my life, it was a pretty easy decision. And it wouldn’t leave me with loads of debt.'
Amanda: "I knew UConn was a good school and also knew I would need to pay for graduate school — which is how we wound up in the Boston area after UConn. My parents convinced me to consider a school where I could come out with little to no debt. I was accepted to the UConn Honors program with multiple scholarships covering much of my tuition. It didn’t hurt that I was a big basketball fan and loved the idea of going to a college with nationally ranked teams."
HOW WAS YOUR OVERALL EXPERIENCE THERE?:
Brian: "I would say it was primarily positive. We both lived on campus, and I had interesting classes and experiences. Overall, I did some good work, made my own major, figured out a career, even met my future wife freshman year. I hope my own children will get a similar experience when it’s their turn to attend school."
Amanda: "I loved my years at UConn. I had a good mix of academic success and fun social experiences. I shared these experiences as a campus tour guide and new student orientation leader."
THE CAMPUS EXPERIENCE?:
Brian: "There was always something to do on campus, despite be located in a mostly rural area. I was never bored. As a member of the marching band, I started school with 300 new friends from all across campus. We were there for the first Men’s championship in 1999… that was one night on campus I’ll never forget."
Amanda: "You definitely get what you put into your experience. I was involved in student activities, both planning and participating. I was part of a co-ed community service fraternity that, among other things cared for the mascot, Jonathan the Husky. Also—humble brag—I was a even a finalist for Homecoming Queen my senior year."
WHY WOULD YOU RECOMMEND UCONN TO PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS?:
Brian: "UConn has a breadth of opportunities, and a great community. In January, we brought our middle school-aged kids to their first game at Gampel Pavilion. It was our first time back on campus since 2001, and it was remarkable to see all the new buildings. Basketball has been a great advertisement for the university, and they’ve done well with that spotlight. No word yet if our kids might attend… it’s significantly more expensive for out of state students."
FONDEST MEMORY AT A BASKETBALL GAME?:
Brian: "I had an uncommon goal for attending UConn … as a musician and a sports fan, I very much wanted to be the drummer in the Pep Band. I was selected all four years, playing in both the women’s, and men’s team’s band. We traveled with the teams for the Big East, and the NCAA tournaments every year. I can truthfully tell people 'I’ve played Madison Square Garden' multiple times. I loved every minute of it. I wish I could find some archival video, the band were frequently on national TV, if only for 15 seconds at a time."
Amanda: "I had student tickets every year and especially loved the games at Gampel. My friends and I even set up a tent a few times outside of Gampel to ensure good seats for big games."
Brian: "I always had reserved front row seats, so I missed out on the 'Calhounville' tent city experience."
WHERE WILL YOU WATCH GAME ON SATURDAY NIGHT?:
Brian and Amanda: "Not sure, yet. We’ve watched some of the games so far with fellow alumni who also moved to the Boston area after UConn."
WHY WILL UCONN WIN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP?:
Brian and Amanda: "Balance and depth. It’s rare to find a college team with such quality on offense and defense. In the past, UConn has won with a core of a few stars such as Rip Hamilton and Khalid El-Amin who later go pro, and the support of several role players. This year, the team is deep. We have nearly two squads of starter-caliber players.
"For us, it will be hard to match the jubilation of beating Duke in 1999, but this year’s team is special. It appears coach Hurley has laid the ground work for the next era of success for our Men’s team."
