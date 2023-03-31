North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.