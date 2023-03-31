ALICE BURKE
HOMETOWN: Andover, MA
AGE: 22
GRADUATING: May, 2023 ... Just over a month
DEGREE: Bachelor’s in social work
WHY DID YOU CHOOSE FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY?: “Coming from a town in Massachusetts, I have always wanted to attend a big football school especially somewhere warm. I wanted to be able to have the ‘college experience’ by living far away, meeting new people and being a part of the college sport culture. Also, I am never bored, there is always something to do around South Florida.”
TALK ABOUT YOUR FAU EXPERIENCE: “I have had a great experience at FAU. I didn’t know anyone moving here. I joined intermural such as kickball and volleyball, met friends in class and always attended football games and tailgates as well as basketball games. Sports is a part of my social life, especially being a new freshman that’s how I’ve made and kept my closest friends.”
WHAT IS CAMPUS LIFE LIKE: “I lived on campus for 2 years of my college career. I met and lived with one of my best friends for three years and have met many others while living on campus. Walking to class was a plus when I had no car and there’s always something going on in the “breezeway” which is a walkway leading to all the classes, food and stores around campus. Also being able to walk to the football and basketball games each week was a bonus by living on campus. Its always amazing weather down here so I enjoyed doing homework outside and hanging out with friends.
WHY RECOMMEND FAU TO PROSPECTIVE COLLEGE STUDENTS: “I would definitely recommend FAU for anyone who is looking for an amazing school culture, a great education and of course it’s always a beach day.”
A BASKETBALL FAN IN COLLEGE?: “I would go to the basketball games to support some of my friends that are on the dance team, then this became a weekly ritual. My fondest memory would be going to the last basketball game of the season and of my senior year, they won and there was a rush onto the court, and it was a surreal moment for the team and my dance friends. They worked so hard for this, and it was finally paying off. Also realizing it was my last game after 4 years of attending every game was bittersweet for my friends and I.
WHERE WATCHING THE FINAL FOUR?: “I am planning on watching the game at the local pub called O’Brien’s. It’s located in Boca and they have a huge screen to watch the game, it’s the local place for all FAU students to attend.
WHY DO YOU BELIEVE FAU WILL WIN IT ALL?: “Because they have been on a winning streak and don’t want to disappoint the South Florida community rooting for them. Also it would be crazy if FAU and Miami were playing in the finals. We called it “Battle of the Beaches” Roll Owls!
