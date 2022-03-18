By the time this column hits the presses, it will be about 36 hours since the Andover High boys basketball team was ousted from the state tournament.
I spoke with a few Andoverites and the sting isn’t as bad, but it’s still lingering.
But it is also 36 hours from a, well, legendary performance from a high school kid.
A lot things have been going on this winter for the 6-foot-9 Aidan Cammann.
Division 1 college basketball basically dissed his game.
Word was there were a few scholarship offers, which turned to “spots” on the team after a so-so summer on the AAU circuit. It forced him to recalibrate a bit, decide he wanted to fulfill his Div. 1 dream, and go to a prep school to appease those college programs.
Most kids with his size and skills are done picking college long before entering their senior year.
Well, I heard two Ivy League schools’ coaches were there on Wednesday to see Andover vs. Newton North.
If they walked away from Woburn High still wondering about Cammann’s upside as a collegian, they’re teams are in trouble.
Cammann did everything in his power to keep Andover around late in the game – 29 points, 13 rebounds – only to be frustrated by some late Andover turnovers, a probable-botched 10-second call and two offensive rebounds for Newton North that allowed them to kill a minute off the clock with about 3:00 remaining in the game.
“He’s a freak of nature,” said Newton North’s 6-fot-8 center Will Davis. “He can do it all. He can dribble, shoot, drive, post … He’s special. Our goal was not to let him kill us with 50.”
Davis asked how many points Cammann actually had. When told it was 29, he said, “Wow, that’s a lot, probably too many. But we pulled it off.”
Davis said he likes talking to his competition every game. Not so much trash-talking, but trying to forge a mini, respectful relationship.
“I tried talking to Aidan while we were there for foul shots, but not a word from him,” said Davis. “He was in a zone. and he played that way.”
Of Cammann’s two thunderous dunks, one of them was sort of over Davis.
“I started to go up to try to block it but realized I had no chance and I pulled back,” recalled Davis. “Afterward, the Andover student section went wild, making fun of me. But I got out of the way and it wasn’t as bad as it looked.”
Andover coach David Fazio said they needed a robin to Cammann’s batman effort. But it never came.
“The heart he has is not normal,” said Fazio. “I don’t know what the hell the [Division 1] coaches want. Did they see what he did here [Wednesday night]? He has all of the tools. He has the heart for this game.”
Cammann was a hot mess after the game. He was the first Andover player to leave the court. About 20 minutes after the game, he hadn’t even attempted to put on his jeans and sweatshirt, his eyes watery.
“This is going to hurt for a long, long time,” said Cammann. “This was our year. We had been talking about it since last year. To make the mistakes we made, hurts.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
