A ‘trick’ for Diaz
Jonathan Diaz scored all three goals for Methuen in a 3-0 shutout of Dracut. The hat trick gives Diaz seven goals on the season.
Knight domination
Maddie Jackson had two goals and two assists and Ella Slayton and Ella Rose also scored twice as North Andover crushed Tewksbury, 8-0, in girls soccer.
Driend dazzles
Sam Driend had a career-high 30 kills to go along with 9 digs, 17 service points and 6 aces in a night to remember for Methuen volleyball. The Rangers beat Masconomet, 3-0.
Flawless Pfeil
Sam Pfeil (7 saves) was perfect in net for Methuen girls soccer, which beat Dracut, 2-0. Courtnee Pickles and Riley O’Hearn scored.
Bueno, Bono
Jon Bono had two goals and an assist as North Andover boys soccer remained unbeaten (8-0-2) with a 4-1 win over Lowell.
Reggie Hall of Fame
The Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Fame is accepting nominations. The deadline is Oct. 31 and the ceremony will be in March. Forms are available online: http://GLTS.net
Hillie depth
Haverhill golf’s depth sunk Andover, 14-6. Ryan DiFloures (No. 6) and Devon Buscema (No. 8) had key wins for the 10-1 Hillies. Andover’s Nick Ventura was medalist with a 33.
Lethal cousins
The Rodriguez cousins Arodi and Andy (game-winner, 5 minutes left) lifted Lawrence soccer to a 2-1 win over Haverhill. The 4-5-1 Lancers are close to qualifying for the state tourney.
Vega shines
Methuen field hockey won its third straight, blanking Tyngsboro, 2-0. Katrianna Vega shined in the midfield and Alex Tardugno stopped 12 shots.
Matt’s first
Junior Matt Tarabocchia scored his first varsity goal to highlight Windham soccer’s 3-0 win over Spaulding. Kyle Gschwend earned the shutout.
Central hoop clinics
The Central Catholic boys and girls basketball coaches & players will be hosting clinics on October 10, 17 and 24 for players in grades 1-9. Visit https://www.centralcatholic.net/athletics or email cgrange@centralcatholic.net for more information.
