Andover scores, wins

After battling to a 0-0 tie the first time they met, Andover got a second half goal from Michaela Buckley on an assist from Schwinn Clanton to nip rival North Andover, 1-0..

Career-high kills

Sam Driend had a career-high 35 kills in just three games as Methuen swept Beverly to finish the regular season at 12-8.

Clinch MVC title

Methuen clinched the MVC Division 2 title for the first time in school history with a 4-0 win over Lowell. Kiera Fitzpatrick scored twice for the Rangers and Brooke Tardugno had three assists.

Unbeaten in MVC

Central Catholic’s boys finished the MVC season unbeaten (11-0-3) in soccer with a 3-1 win over Lowell. Ian Maresca scored twice for the Raiders.

Pair for Hess

Nora Hess scored twice and Haverhill scored four goals in the second half to defeat Everett 5-2 in field hockey.

C0-MVC champs

Haverhill swept Andover in volleyball to claim a share of the MVC large title with Billrtica.

Astros cruise

Pinkerton swept Nashua South in the first round of the Division 1 volleyball tournament as Ella Koelb had 23 assists and 10 service points. Lily Heywood had 16 digs for the Astros (15-4).

Owls surge forward

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Timberlane scored all three of its goals in the second half to advance to the second round of the Div. 1 girls soccer tournament with a 3-1 victory over Windham. Bella Keogh and Alida Bates both had a goal and an assist for the Owls (14-3) and Norah Barry had her first career goal. Keogh’s goal was her 35th of the year.

Windham advances

Windham cruised to victory in the first round of the Division 1 volleyball tournament, blanking Spaulding 3-0. Taylor Stevens had 9 kills, 17 service points and 7 aces for the Jaguars (17-2) and Lana Carboni had 6 kills, 10 service points and 10 digs.

