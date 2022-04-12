On same Paige
Paige Murray fired a 4-hitter and whiffed 13 as Pinkerton doubled up on Bedford, 4-2. Ashleigh Lemay drove in two runs and Maddie Schoenenberger had two hits.
Doyle dominates again
Liam Doyle allowed just one hit, no walks and struck out 11 of the 16 batters he faced in a five-inning complete game as Pinkerton beat Alvirne 10-0 in a game shortened by the mercy rule. Matt Barbuto had a hit and drove in three runs and Jacob Albert had two RBIs.
DeCicco dominates
Livvy DeCicco went 4 for 4 with two home runs and pitched a complete game, striking out 13, as Haverhill beat Masconomet 7-3 on Monday. Sam Dion went 3 for 3 with two triples and 2 RBI and Kya Burdier drove in two runs for the winners.
Super Server
Defensive specialist Isaac Williams had a late stretch of five aces in Game 5. He carried Andover to a 3-2 win over Central (15-10 in Game 5). Owen Chanthaboun 16th kill sealed the deal.
Quick start
Salem volleyball opened the season sweeping Pinkerton. Tyler Valerio had 19 assists and Noah Mustapha chipped in with nine service points and five aces.
