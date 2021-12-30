Dinges, Central beat unbeaten
Ashley Dinges scored a game-high 18 points as Central Catholic turned a 10-point halftime deficit into a 26-point third quarter advantage on the way to handing Westford Academy its first loss of the season, 62-33. Claire Finney added 15 points and eight rebounds and Arlenis Veloz excelled on defense for the Raiders.
Ackerman, Haverhill win Hillie Classic
Darren Ackerman scored two goals on his way to tourney MVP honors as Haverhill beat Amesbury 5-2 in the championship game of the Hillie Christmas Tournament. Justin Torosian added a goal and an assist and Cal Pruett made 30 saves for the winners.
Freshman is fantastic
Freshman Nick Sangermano went off for 25 points as Central Catholic beat Lawrence 72-51. Xavier McKenzie and Sean Njenga each added 15 points for the Raiders.
McGratty leads Knights
Senior Brody McGratty scored a career-high 15 points as North Andover beat Londonderry 67-62 in overtime. Jack O’Connell (14 points) and Zach Wolinski (13 points) also excelled for the Scarlet Knights.
Dominating defense
Andover girls basketball limited Londonderry to just six points in the first half, rolling to a 60-23 win. Marissa Kobelski led the Golden Warriors with 15 points, while Anna Foley added 13 points.
Chinn, Astros take Greater Lowell tourney
Tourney MVP Anthony Chinn scored 17 points and Jackson Marshall tallied 18 points on the way to All-Tournament honors as Pinkerton beat Westford Academy 55-52 in the championship game of the Greater Lowell Holiday Tournament. Anthony DeSalvo came off the bench and scored a career-high 10 points while playing stellar defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.