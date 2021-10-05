Gould nets 5
Maci Gould poured in five goals as Haverhill whipped Lowell 7-0 in girls soccer.
Still unbeaten
Four different players scored as North Andover’s boys remained unbeaten (6-0-2) with a 4-0 win over Dracut. Goalies Matthew Wessel and George Xenakis weren’t tested all game long.
Andover uses depth
Amelia Barron was first in the breaststroke and was on two winning relays and Andover used its depth to swim past North Andover, 105-79.
Raiders stay hot
Central Catholic’s boys soccer team won its sixth straight game, 3-0 over Methuen, as Luke Maresca scored twice for the Raiders (7-1-1).
DeLano powerCarter DeLano won two individual events and was on two winning relays for Methuen as the Rangers stayed unbeaten (6-0) with a 97-87 victory over Haverhill.
Abdat on fireNadine Abdat had 13 kills and 7 blocks as North Andover remained unbeaten (9-0) with a 3-1 win over Deacut.
Showdown to Hillies
In what’s always a great battle, Haverhill’s golf team won four matches and defeated North Andover 12-8. At No. 1, Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo and James Robbins halved after both shot impressive 32s at Bradford Country Club.
One-two punch
Ariella Jones scored four goals and Madison Gosse added three as Whittier girls soccer romped over Notre Dame, 8-0.
First varsity goal
Mary Jane Petisce scored her first varsity goal to go along with Natalia Fiato’s hat trick as Methuen blanked Lowell in field hockey, 4-0.
