5 for Gould
Maci Gould scored all five goals as Haverhill defeated Tewksbury 5-1.
Showdown to Knights
In a matchup of two of the top golf programs on the North Shore, North Andover (11-2) edged St. John’s Prep 11-9. James Robbins fired a 33 to lead the way while Max Johnson shot a 37.
Pickles nets 4
Courtnee Pickles scored all four goals as Methuen tied Chelmsford 4-4 in girls soccer.
Kobelski and Pierce
It sounds like a law firm but (Marissa) Kobelski and (Sophia) Pierce were really the leaders for Andover in a shutout of Danvers. Kobelski had 11 kills, 3 blocks, 11 sevice points and 7 digs while Pierce led in kills with 12 and also had 7 digs.
DiFloures sparkles
Ryan DiFloures fired a season-best round of 38 and was one of five Haverhill winners as the Hillies cemented their position as the top MVC Division 1 team. No. 1 man Aiden Azevedo was medalist with a 36 for the Hillies (11-1).
Ponzini power
Sophia Ponzini scored the game’s only goal in the second half as Windham edged Exeter, 1-0.
