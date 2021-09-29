Hillie streak ends
Billerica won Game 5 15-8 to snap Haverhill’s 17-match win streak. The Hillies’ last loss was in the 2019 North semis to Lawrence. Kya Burdier had 12 kills and 43 digs for the 6-1 Hillies.
Bard of Turkey Town
Andover field hockey shaded upset-minded North Andover, 2-1, on goals by Emma Reilly and Casey Michael. The Bard of Turkey Town, Jenna Bard, was huge with 10 saves in the loss while Shelby Nassar scored.
Devils roll
Sophia Quinlan and Kaylee DiMarino each scored and Lyndsay Troisi stopped four shots at Salem field hockey blanked Merrimack, 2-0.
Sweet 16s
Pinkerton volleyball beat Timberlane, 3-0, behind Sierra Edgecomb, Sarah Bolduc and Lily Heywood, who each had 16 digs.
Pat on back
In his first varsity match, freshman Pat McGowan won 3-2 while and Aiden Azevedo was medalist. They led Haverhill golf (6-1) past Billerica.
Speedy Cats
Whittier boys cross country swept Essex Tech to improve to 4-0 while the girls lost. Both winners were Wildcats: Michael Driscoll for the boys and Noel Tripp for the girls.
