Killian wins it
Michael Killian ran an excellent 5K time of 15:58.5 to hold off Sanborn's Khalil brothers and lead Windham to the title at the Pelham Invitational.
Sophomore Tyson Khalil was second in 16:11.9 and junior Jared Khalil was third in 16:21.9. Sanborn finished second as a team with 79 points, 39 behind Windham.The Jaguars got a 4-5 finish from Logan Carter and Baxter Gower-Hall.
Pentucket takes 3rd
Pentucket's girls cross country team finished an impressive third at the Bob McIntyre Invitational Friday night. Phoebe Rubio led the way, finishing 12th in 18:58.8, while Kaylie Dalgar came in 19th at 19:17.4.
Perfect Pefine
Samantha Klimas scored in the first half and Paige Pefine (10 saves) made it stand up as North Andover soccer shaded Danvers, 1-0. Ainsley Chittick anchored the defense while Maddie Jackson shined in the midfield.
Resilient Raiders
Trailing 2-0, Central Catholic volleyball won 25-16, 27-25, and 15-13 to down Chelmsford. Francheska Paulino had 11 kills and Kayleigh Holland contributed 28 assists and 15 service points.
O'Brien with 2
Brenna O'Brien scored twice and Shelby Nassar also scored as host North Andover won its Senior Night field hockey game with Central Catholic, 3-2.
Gaigals, Nims shine
Jackie Gaigals and Caitlyn Nims got their first wins and Methuen-Tewksbury swimming rolled past Billerica to improve to 8-0.
CAC Champions
Greater Lawrence Tech rolled to the 8-team Commonwealth Conference Open title. The Reggies' winning score was 323 with Shawsheen runner-up at 336. Reggie leaders were Mike Wiley, 69; James McConnell, 79; and Shea Adams, 81.
Timberlane Hall of Fame
Timberlane is accepting nominations for its next athletic Hall of Fame. The criteria for nomination as well as the process overview and ssociated forms are available on the Athletic Department’s website at
www.timberlane.net/athletics. The deadline for nomination is January 31, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.