Crateau, Knights prevail
The unbeaten North Andover volleyball team handed Andover it's second loss of the fall, 3-1. Nadine Abat (6 kills, 4 blocks) and Christine Crateau (19 digs, 10 aces) powered the winners.
Carolina Blue
Carolina Rodriguez did it all with 15 service points, 2 aces and 17 digs as Methuen volleyball beat Central Catholic, 3-0.
Burdiers Show
Freshman Gabby Burdier had 19 digs and four aces and senior Kya Burdier had 8 kills as Haverhill volleyball blanked Dracut, 3-0, improving to 7-1.
Nearly perfect
Windham volleyball improved to 9-1 with a 5-game win (15-7 in Game 5) over Nashua North. Zola Leclerc had 14 points and 6 aces.
O'Brien trick
Brenna O'Brien had the hat trick to power North Andover field hockey to a 5-1 win over Haverhill. Brenna Corcoran tallied for the Hillies.
Red-hot Andover
Andover field hockey blanked Methuen, 6-0, behind two goals apiece from Emma Reilly and Casey Michael. Alex Tardugno was credited with a whopping 25 saves for the Rangers.
