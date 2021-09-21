Kobelski leads way
Marissa Kobelski had 9 kills, 4 blocks and 10 digs as rising Andover improved to 4-1 with a 3-1 win over Methuen.
Andover pair delivers
Emma Reilly and Olivia Beucler both scored twice as Andover field hockey stayed unbeaten, dominating Central Catholic, 6-1.
Duo paces Sanborn
Matt Martin had three goals and two assists and Brady Ash had a goal and four assists as Sanborn’s boys won their first game, 7-1 over Manchester West.
Mack Plaque depth
Led by sophomore Tess Silva in second, Pinkerton’s girls cross country team took places 2-6 and rolled past Londonderry 20-40 in the Mack Plaque matchup.
Burdiers, Hillies rally for win
Freshman Gabbi Burdier noted a team-high 21 digs and her senior sister Kya Burdier had 25 assists as Haverhill rallied from two games down to beat Lowell 25-27, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-9. Summer Zaino added 12 kills for the unbeaten Hillies (4-0).
Simard ltakes 1st
Haverhill’s Cailey Simard dominated the MVC Diving Meet Sunday, taking first with a score of 242.40. Hillie teammates Kailyn Aquino (216.75) and Sophia Lundgren (205.20) were second and third. Methuen divers ruled the boys competition, led by Caleb Canavan (319.85) in first and Lex Flores (256.80) in second.
