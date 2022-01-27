MacLellan leads Andover

Andover downed Methuen as Aidan Cammann (13 points), Ryan MacLellan (19 points) and Logan Satlow (10 points) all cracked double figures. Methuen's Isaac Allen had a game-high 23 with five threes.

Lemieux, Astros roll

Pinkerton bowling scored 1,611 to sweep a quad-meet with Dover, Coe-Brown and Hillsboro-Deering. Astro stars included Camron Binette (113, 122), Jonathan Little (147, 121), Shawn Kelly (137, 109), Michael Fiandaca (135, 160), Colby Wong (181, 186) and Lance Lemieux (235, 195).

