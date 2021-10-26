Mighty Maeve
Maeve Gaffny had seven kills and an impressive five blocks as North Andover defeated Andover 3-1 in volleyball.
Quinlan delivers
Carli Quinlan won the 100 freestyle with a fine time of 56.07 and was on two winning relay teams as Haverhill shaded North Andover 95-89 to end its dual meet season with a 7-3 record.
No plain Jane(ily)
Janeily Alvarez had 16 assists and a whopping 14 aces as Greater Lawrence clipped Whittier 3-1 in volleyball.
Freshman delivers
On Senior Night, freshman Mary Jane Petisce scored twice to pace Methuen field hockey to a 6-1 rout of Tewksbury.
NA youth wrestling
North Andover youth wrestling has started open registration on the NABC wrestling Web site and the NABCFB page for grades 1-3and 4-8. There is also a need for volunteer coaches. Contact Paul Luciano at matratpl@yahoo.com or Steve Henry at shenrybigeast2@hotmail.com
Late surge
Pentucket’s boys soccer team continued its late season surge with a 1-0 win over Lynnfield. Liam Sullivan scored in the second half for Pentucket (7-5-3).
MVC champs
Andover’s field hockey team (16-0-1) wrapped up yet another Merrimack Valley Conference championship with a 5-0 shutout of North Andover. Olivia Beucler scored a hat trick for the Warriors.
